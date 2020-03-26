Call off Sunday lunch with the grandchildren NOW, says UK’s chief scientific adviser

The UK’s chief scientific adviser has demanded that Britons call off Sunday lunch with grandchildren immediately.

It means millions face their plans for Mother’s Day and Easter being thrown into chaos by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sir Patrick Vallance warned the nation that the traditional celebrations must be called off as the Prime Minister advised the over-70s to go into self-isolation from Sunday.

Yesterday he told a press conference that this would mean the over-70s avoiding a celebratory meal with their grandchildren.

Social media users have revealed they are resorting to virtual lunches on March 22. They took to Twitter to bemoan that fact that the Covid-19 outbreak means they can’t visit the elderly.

It means the traditional Mothering Sunday complete with a roast dinner isn’t an option for those with parents over the age of 70.

Mother’s Day marks the moment at which the UK Government is advising people of that age to self-isolate as they are more vulnerable to the virus.

Louise Marshall said that the crisis, which has killed 71 people in Britain, was forcing her family to ‘attempt virtual Mother’s Day lunch’.

And as the cases in this country climbed to 1,950, Liam McIntosh shared a heartbreaking tweet about his grandmother.

He said: ‘My gran called and said she’s bored in the house and is Mother’s Day Lunch still happening… hmm naw Annie.’

And Dennis Catley tweeted: ‘2020 and I am being “advised” by Boris Johnson not to take my mother out for a meal on Mothers Day can you imagine #coronavirus.’

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged Britain into an extraordinary lockdown on Monday after he urged people to stop all ‘non-essential’ contact with others.

And with the government also urging citizens to avoid all unnecessary travel, Mother’s Day celebrations look set to be put on hold indefinitely.

Last night’s advice added: ‘Avoid gatherings with friends and family. Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media.’

Over-70s have been told to self-isolate amid the virus outbreak, with the PM saying they should avoid leaving the house if possible.

The PM warned that the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread across the UK, with London seeing a particular surge, and it was time to take radical action to stop the NHS being swamped.

At a dramatic press conference in Downing Street yesterday, the PM said: ‘If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities.

‘If that is not possible, you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies.’

‘Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and stop all non-essential travel.

‘We need people to start working from home where they possible can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.’

The move came after ministers were warned the death toll from the virus could hit 260,000 unless dramatic measures were taken immediately.