Calls to step up production of ventilators for coronavirus are ‘pointless’ without additional staff

Boris Johnson’s call to ramp up the production of ventilators for coronavirus patients is ‘pointless’ without more staff and extra equipment, leading medics have warned.

The Prime Minister issued an appeal to manufacturers over the weekend to switch their production lines and help manufacture the life-saving breathing machines.

But experts warned there were not enough fully qualified intensive care staff to operate the ventilators, which also require a host of supplementary pieces of kit to function.

And they said that it could take weeks, if not months, to ensure the equipment is manufactured to a professional standard and safe to roll out across the country.

The NHS currently has around 5,000 adult ventilators and 900 for children in critical care facilities.

It could need an additional 20,000 in a worst-case scenario, according to the Department of Health.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of 56 people and infected more than 1,950 – a jump of 407 in a single day – in the UK.

Nicki Credland, chair of the British Association of Critical Care Nurses, told Nursing Times: ‘That’s an absolute guarantee – we simply do not have them. We will need to look at diluting our workforce to be able to manage the situation.

‘If you’re an intensive care patient who requires ventilation, you require a lot of other things as well as ventilation.

‘There appears not to be plans about where we’re going to get all of that extra kit or expertise from either.’

Dr Rinesh Parmar, chair of the Doctor’s Association UK, added: ‘Whilst NHS hospitals make emergency plans to create ITU [intensive treatment unit] beds and the government purchases more ventilators, the elephant in the room is the lack of highly trained intensive care nurses and doctors.

‘It is pointless acquiring new ventilators without enough highly trained staff to operate them.’

Dr Parmar added that securing more capacity in private hospitals could free up more space to treat coronavirus patients needing breathing assistance. But he warned there were still too few intensive care beds within these hospitals.

He added: ‘The systematic under-resourcing of the NHS and exodus of staff that the government has presided over has ultimately left the country with a severe lack of specialist intensive care nurses and doctors.’

Helen Meese, vice chair of biomedical engineering at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, said there were several problems with using vehicle manufacturing firms to make the ventilators.

Dr Meese told the Health Service Journal: ‘Ventilation equipment, like all medical devices, is very strictly regulated to ensure patient safety.

‘We must be clear, that while many engineering companies and individuals have come forward to support this initiative, it will take several weeks, if not months, to ensure the right processes are in place to increase production of these precision parts.’

It also emerged that engineers may be forced to manufacture outdated mechanical ventilators to meet the unprecedented demand for the life-saving kit.

Mechanical ventilators do not require electricity and were phased out around two decades ago to be replaced with electromechanical upgrades.

However, the obsolete apparatus could be brought back into use as shortages of electrical components and sensors usually manufactured in Asia could prevent modern equipment from being made.

NHS data reveals the vast majority of people admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 require ventilation to breathe as their immune system fights off the infection.

The UK government has already approached several large British firms – including Dyson, Rolls Royce, JCB, Honda, Philips and Unipart – to start producing ventilators.

Meanwhile, five design companies, each with a medical equipment track record, are each working on a specification to enable mass production as part of a government catapult scheme.

The claims come as a letter sent to hospital bosses today from the Stimon Steves, head of NHS England, said trusts should cancel all non-urgent surgeries starting from April 15 for at least 12 weeks.

The letter states: ‘National procurement for assisted respiratory support capacity, particularly mechanical ventilation, is also well under way in conjunction with the Department of Health and Social Care.’

It is believed the health service is aiming for around 4,000 more ventilators.

Current ventilator systems in British hospitals are highly sophisticated pieces of equipment that are both mechanical and electrical.

Experts believe that while the mechanical parts that make up the bulk of the machines could be manufactured by most engineering firms with relative ease, the electrical components could be the sticking point.

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK, an industry body, said: ‘The main challenge is likely to be the sourcing of components, much of which are electronic, may not be made in the UK, and more likely to come from Asia which brings its own problems.’

Dr Helen Meese, trustee and vice-chair of the biomedical engineering division of the Institution of mechanical engineers, told MailOnline: ‘The difficulty for companies is getting component parts.

‘These devices are electromechanical in nature. The bit that does the breathing is mechanical and it is controlled by software and electrics that control the breathing process.

‘The mechanical side for a company to build from scratch as the individual parts can be machined relatively simply.

‘But because of the nature of industry in the UK, a lot of the electronics are made oversees, in the Far East and China.’

Professor David Delpy, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, told MailOnline many of the electrical sensors do not have vast amounts of these sophisticated sensors in stock.

He says: ‘It may be the sensors that are the limiting problem.

‘This is an international problem which makes it hard to go to the extended international supply chain in search of the one component you want as it is the same one everyone else around the world is looking for.’

He adds: ‘The advantage of the mechanical ventilator is that it can be manufactured by more people and manufacturers.

‘Most of the materials for the old mechanical ventilators is that they are very simplistic and the plans for those are available.

‘They could be made by any number of manufacturers. Firms such as Rolls-Royce, JCB and Unipart for example definitely have the have the expertise needed to quickly ramp up manufacture of these devices.’

Manufacturing the older units would be relatively easy as the blueprints and instruction manuals still exist on how to build, use and maintain the equipment.

However, while the experts praise the response of the country’s engineers and the collective entrepreneurial spirit, they caution the need to ensure the equipment is up to medical standard and no corners are cut in the bid to manufacture potentially the life-saving equipment,

Dr Messe urges people to remember there are caveats to the rapid mass production of a piece of sophisticated medical equipment.

‘Medical device regulations are akin to aerospace in terms of the precision, checks and verification.

‘It is absolutely imperative in the development of these pieces of technology to put patient safety first.

‘Every piece of medical equipment has to go through rigorous testing and this may hamstring the endeavour, even of manufacturing simpler machines.’

‘We can not afford to put patients at risk and that is going to be of great importance. While the entrepreneurial spirit is wonderful it must be tempered to ensure the patient comes first and that takes time.

‘It would be wholly wrong to throw the rule book out of the window and ensuring they do they right thing is an important part of the process.’

While there are no shortcuts, it is clear Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are desperate to ensure the country has as many functional ventilators as possible.

The NHS only has 5,000 of the machines and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday it will need ‘many times more than that’ in the weeks and months ahead, possibly 20,000 in a worst-case scenario.

Mr Johnson wants non-health care companies to step up and help build the artificial respirators and last night he hosted a call with more than 60 company chiefs to urge them to convert production lines.

Participants with knowledge of the call said the government wants to have the ventilator push ‘on stream’ within the next fortnight.

It was claimed by one person who reportedly participated in the call that Mr Johnson had ‘joked’ the coordinated effort to build the machines could be known as ‘Operation Last Gasp’.

Mr Johnson’s attempt to mobilise the UK’s manufacturing sector has drawn comparisons with a scrap metal scheme to build Spitfires during the Second World War.

Leading companies such as JCB and Dyson have been asked to divert resources to building more ventilators as the spread of the disease worsens.

A Downing Street spokesman said after yesterday’s call that manufacturers had been asked to ‘rise to this immediate challenge by offering skills and expertise as well as manufacturing the components themselves’.

‘Businesses can get involved in any part of the process: design, procurement, assembly, testing, and shipping,’ the spokesman said.

Mr Hancock said before the call that there had already been an ‘enthusiastic response’ from businesses.

However, there have been warnings that components might be hard to source amid further concerns about how much time it will take for companies to change their production process.

Experts have also cautioned that an increase in artificial respirators will be no use unless there are enough health service staff capable of operating them.

One executive told the Financial Times that industry will be ‘very supportive’ of the push but warned it ‘has to be be driven by Downing Street’.

Another executive said if there were companies already making the machines and they want to switch to 24/7 production other businesses would be willing to ‘lend them people to run the factories’.

Stephen Phipson, head of the Make UK industry body, said there are only a couple of small firms that manufacture ventilators in the UK, but there was a ‘whole sector’ that does ‘contract’ manufacturing.

‘You take one person’s product then you build it to their design, then you sell it,’ he told Sky News.

Mr Hancock said on Sunday that ventilators will be key in the fight against coronavirus.

He said: ‘It’s about ventilation, because it’s a respiratory disease. So we will be stopping some other activity and asking doctors who normally do other things to retrain, to be able to, for instance, use the ventilator.’

It comes after a second coronavirus patient has died in Scotland, taking the UK’s death toll to 56.

The person was elderly, had other health problems and was being treated by the NHS board for Glasgow, the Scottish Government said in its announcement.

Wales has diagnosed a further 12 cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the UK’s total number of confirmed patients to 1,555.

Public Health Wales confirmed the country now has now had a total of 136 infected patients, which adds to 1,196 in England, 171 in Scotland and 52 in Northern Ireland.

It comes after scientists warned that dramatic lockdown measures, which have started coming into force across the UK today, could last for 18 months or more.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night announced the UK’s epidemic was entering the ‘fast growth’ phase and people should stop socialising, stop going out, work from home and avoid contact with elderly or unwell relatives and friends.

Over-70s and those with long-term health conditions like asthma, high blood pressure, heart disease or kidney disease should stay at home for the next three months from this weekend, he added.

The UK’s spiralling epidemic is expected to kill thousands of people and rumble on through the summer and potentially into next year, experts say. There may already be 55,000 people infected in the UK, according to the UK’s chief scientific adviser.

London, which is said to be ‘weeks ahead’ of the rest of the country, is the worst-hit area of the UK and has confirmed at least 480 cases, with Kensington and Chelsea the most infected borough (43 cases).

And a report by leading scientists who are advising the Government said people may need to keep up the drastic lifestyle changes announced yesterday well into 2021.

The Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team predicted that 260,000 people could have died if the Government hadn’t changed tack yesterday and tightened its rules.

Now it could limit the fatalities to fewer than 20,000 by keeping people away from each other and slowing down the spread of the virus.

One of the lead authors, Professor Neil Ferguson said the science was continually shifting as more data became available, but what had been envisaged as the worst-case scenario had become ‘the most likely scenario’.

British officials only realised the danger ‘in the last few days’, the report said, after receiving new information about how the situation in Italy has spiralled out of control and overwhelmed hospitals. Around 2,200 people have now died there and there have been 28,000 confirmed infections, although the true toll is likely considerably higher.

Italy’s crisis has inspired a dramatic ramp-up of UK policy and Mr Johnson announced a move to war-footing to try and stop the outbreak.

The switch-up was an admission that officials’ original plans to control and slow the outbreak – to ‘flatten the curve’ – had been too optimistic and the scientists’ paper showed the Government was on course for a disaster.

Officials are urging manufacturers to help out by building intensive care ventilators if they can to plug an NHS shortfall in critical beds.

But data in the Imperial College report suggests that hospitals will be overwhelmed regardless of what measures the Government takes, and a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases is unavoidable

Meanwhile, the government is preparing a massive package of aid designed to avoid the crisis effectively sending the country bankrupt.

Scrapping utility bills and cancelling council tax are among the extraordinary ‘wartime’ measures being mooted for the response, which will be unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak later.

Some experts have suggested the government will have to pump an unprecedented £450billion into the economy to avoid mass destruction of businesses and workers being sent into poverty.

Imperial College’s bombshell report was produced by a crack team of virus, disease and public health experts at the prestigious London university.

Professor Ferguson said he and his colleagues had been working ‘seven days a week for the past two months’ to advise the Government and put information about the coronavirus into the public domain. They have concluded the virus can’t be stopped.

Prof Ferguson said his team had been ‘refining’ predictions for the course of the epidemic since their ‘worst case’ estimate of 250,000 deaths.

‘No country in the world this far has seen an epidemic that large [250,000 deaths], this is an early extrapolation of an early epidemic that was suppressed in China,’ he said.

‘But we have no reason to believe that’s not what would happen if we frankly did nothing, and even if we did all we could to slow, not reverse, the spread, we’d still be looking at a very large number of deaths and the health system being overwhelmed.’

He added: ‘Initially when we came up with these kid of estimates they were viewed as what’s called the reasonable worst case.

‘But as information has been gathered in recent weeks, from particularly Italy but other countries, it has become increasingly clear that actually this is not the reasonable worst case – it is the most likely scenario.

‘The second piece of information which I think was critical is NHS planners going away and seeing how much could they surge health system capacity, particularly in critical care. Whilst they are planning a major expansion of that – cancelling elective surgery, building new beds, getting new ventilators – it just isn’t enough to fill the gap.

‘So we are left with no option but to adopt this more draconian strategy.’

If no action at all had been taken against the coronavirus it would have claimed 510,000 lives, the team’s report said.

Had the Government stuck with their strategy of trying to ‘mitigate’ the spread – allowing it to continue but attempting to slow it down – with limited measures such as home isolation for those with symptoms this number would be roughly halved to 260,000.

If the strictest possible measures are introduced – including school closures and mandatory home quarantine – the number of deaths over a two-year period will fall below 20,000, the scientists said.

‘Instead of talking about hundreds of thousands of deaths, there still will be a significant health impact that we’ll be talking about,’ Professor Ferguson said.

‘Hopefully, tens of thousands… maybe, depending on how early we are, just a few thousands.’

Government sources said the policy change had not been the result of a sudden warning from the scientists, but that new information had emerged in recent days.

A source at the Department of Health said: ‘We’ve been listening to Imperial all along. It’s based on an evolving picture, and they’ve started to get a load more information about what is happening in Italy, which is what has informed this. We’ve been guided by the science and by the evidence from the very start.’

The Imperial scientists emphasised there will be no end in sight to the measures until a vaccine is created.