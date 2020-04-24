Can COVID-19 be sexually transmitted? – Naturopathy

Is COVID-19 sexual transmission possible?

In the time of the corona crisis, we try to prevent COVID-19 from spreading as effectively as possible. It is important to know the different transmission routes in order to protect yourself and other people from an illness. The question naturally arises whether COVID-19 can also be transmitted sexually. An international study has now concluded that sperm spreading COVID-19 is unlikely.

The University of Utah’s latest investigation found that COVID-19 apparently cannot be transmitted by sperm. The results of the study were published in the English language journal “Fertility & Sterility”.

No evidence of COVID-19 in sperm or testicles

In the international investigation of Chinese men who had COVID-19, no evidence was found in the sperm or testicle for the virus causing COVID-19. This makes COVID-19 very unlikely to spread through sperm.

Sexual transmission cannot be completely excluded

However, the study was not comprehensive enough to completely rule out the possibility of sexual transmission of the disease, the researchers report. However, the fact that the virus that causes COVID-19 does not appear in the testes or semen in this small, preliminary study could be an important finding, reports study author Dr. James M. Hotaling from the University of Utah.

If a disease like COVID-19 were sexually transmitted, it would have a significant impact on disease prevention and could have serious consequences for a man’s long-term reproductive health, the expert adds.

Seed samples were analyzed

The researchers took semen samples from 34 Chinese men for an average of one month after they were diagnosed with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. In the subsequent laboratory tests, SARS-CoV-2 was not detected in any of the samples. But just because the virus was not in the sperm, it cannot be ruled out that it had not penetrated the testicles, where the sperm cells form, the researchers report.

Long-term damage to sperm?

If the virus is present in the testicle but not in the sperm, it cannot be transmitted sexually, explains study author Dr. Jingtao Guo from the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. But if it’s in the testicles, it can cause long-term damage to semen and sperm production, adds Dr. Guo added.

Expression of a pair of genes examined closely

To clarify this question, the research group analyzed a data set that was generated from a so-called single cell mRNA atlas by healthy young organ donors. With this atlas you can examine the mRNA, the genetic material that is used to produce proteins, in every single testicular cell. In this case, the researchers examined the expression of a gene pair that is associated with SARS-CoV-2.

Which receptors have been examined?

These two genes, angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2), act as receptors that allow SARS-CoV2 to enter the cells and multiply. For the virus to access cells effectively, both receptors must be present in the same cell.

Probably not in human testicular cells

When the scientists examined the data set, they found that genes coding for these two proteins were only found in four of the 6,500 cells in the testis. This suggests that SARS-CoV-2 is unlikely to penetrate human testicular cells, explains Dr. Guo.

Were there any restrictions on the exam?

Despite these results, the research group acknowledges that their study has several important limitations, including a small sample size and the fact that none of the participants were seriously affected by COVID-19.

Severe illness could lead to different results

A man who is seriously ill with COVID-19 may have a higher viral load, which could increase the likelihood of a viral load in the sperm. We just don’t have an answer to that at the moment. But that no virus detection was possible in patients with mild to moderate forms of the disease is reassuring, explains Dr. Hotaling.

Intimate contact can increase the risk of spreading the disease

However, the study author expressly warns that intimate contact with infected people is associated with the risk of COVID-19 transmission (through breathing, coughing, sneezing, kissing). In addition, some infected people are asymptomatic and can appear healthy, even if they pass the virus on to other people. (as)

Show sources Sources: Feng Pan, Xingyuan Xiao, Jingtao Guo, Yarong Song, Honggang Li et al .: No evidence of SARS-CoV-2 in semen of males recovering from COVID-19, in Fertility & Sterility (published April 2020), Fertility & Sterility

Important NOTE:

This article contains general information only and should not be used for self-diagnosis or treatment. He can not substitute a visit at the doctor.