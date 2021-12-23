Can I visit Spain? What are the latest entry requirements and Covid rules now that the country requires outdoor face masks?

Is it possible for me to travel to Spain? What are the latest entry requirements and Covid rules now that the country requires outdoor face masks?

In an effort to combat the fast-spreading Omicron variant, outdoor masking will become mandatory in Spain starting Friday, December 24.

In response to a rapid rise in Covid19 infections in Spain, face masks will be required outside.

At a meeting of regional leaders on Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez agreed to introduce outdoor masking to combat the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The mandate, which had been suspended only six months ago, will resume on Friday, December 24.

It will mean that tourists visiting the country will have to cover up for the majority of their vacation.

Face coverings are not required during exercise, on the beach, or at the pool as long as a social distance of 1.5 meters is maintained, as was the case last time.

The meeting of Spain’s regional presidents on Wednesday also resulted in the announcement of a more aggressive booster campaign, aided by the military.

Holidaymakers planning to visit the UK’s most popular destination will be relieved that no stricter measures were enacted, as there had been some concern that the meeting on Wednesday would result in tighter border policies in response to Germany and France’s decisions to ban all incoming British tourists.

Following the face mask mandate, here is the most recent information on Spain’s current Covid-19 entry requirements and rules.

On Wednesday, Spain recorded 60,041 new Covid cases, the highest daily rate since the outbreak began.

On the same day, 105,330 people in the United Kingdom.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, Spain is currently at 88% of its highest peak of infections as of Thursday, December 23.

In Spain, nearly 80% of the population has received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, December 23, Spain’s Prime Minister issued a decree-law mandating the use of outdoor masks.

There was no need for a debate or a vote in parliament.

On Friday, December 24th, the measure will take effect.

When a safe social distance of 1.5 meters between people cannot be maintained, the rule states that a face mask should be worn at all times outside.

A backlash against face mask rules by the travel industry occurred when the measure was last in effect.

