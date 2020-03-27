Can mosquitoes transmit the coronavirus?

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “As spring arrives, mosquitoes will reappear In this period of confinement due to a pandemic of Covid-19 coronavirus, questions about the transmission of this virus by a simple bite of the insect appeared. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health have been very clear from the start of the epidemic: no, the mosquito does not transmit the coronavirus. The True False Cell explains why. “Data-reactid =” 19 “> As spring arrives, mosquitoes will reappear. In this period of confinement due to the pandemic of Covid-19 coronavirus, questions about the transmission of this virus by a simple bite of the insect appeared. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health have been very clear from the start of the epidemic: no, the mosquito does not transmit the coronavirus. The True False Cell explains why.

No, because the coronavirus is transmitted by respiratory route

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Covid-19 is transmitted via postillons or by contact with unwashed hands. The World Health Organization called it back on Twitter on February 18. On March 8, the Ministry of Health tweeted that “# COVID19 cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites”. The virus is not transmitted by blood, but by respiratory way. “Data-reactid =” 21 “> Covid-19 is transmitted by postilions or by contact with unwashed hands. The World Health Organization l recalled on February 18 on Twitter. On March 8, the Ministry of Health explained in a tweet that “# COVID19 cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites”. The virus is not transmitted by blood, but by respiratory route.

