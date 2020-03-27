Can mosquitoes transmit the coronavirus?

No, because the coronavirus is transmitted by respiratory route

As spring arrives, mosquitoes will reappear. In this period of confinement due to the pandemic of, questions about the transmission of this virus by a simple bite of the insect appeared. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health have been very clear from the start of the epidemic: no, the mosquito does not transmit the coronavirus. The True False Cell explains why.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Covid-19 is transmitted via postillons or by contact with unwashed hands. The World Health Organization called it back on Twitter on February 18. On March 8, the Ministry of Health tweeted that “# COVID19 cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites”. The virus is not transmitted by blood, but by respiratory way. “Data-reactid =” 21 “> Covid-19 is transmitted by postilions or by contact with unwashed hands. The World Health Organization l recalled on February 18 on Twitter. On March 8, the Ministry of Health explained in a tweet that “# COVID19 cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites”. The virus is not transmitted by blood, but by respiratory route.

