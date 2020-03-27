Can mosquitoes transmit the coronavirus?

No, because the coronavirus is transmitted by respiratory route
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Covid-19 is transmitted via postillons or by contact with unwashed hands. The World Health Organization called it back on Twitter on February 18. On March 8, the Ministry of Health tweeted that “# COVID19 cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites”. The virus is not transmitted by blood, but by respiratory way. “Data-reactid =” 21 “> Covid-19 is transmitted by postilions or by contact with unwashed hands. The World Health Organization l recalled on February 18 on Twitter. On March 8, the Ministry of Health explained in a tweet that “# COVID19 cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites”. The virus is not transmitted by blood, but by respiratory route.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more on Franceinfo
“data-reactid =” 23 “>Read more on Franceinfo