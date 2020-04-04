Can we fear a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic?

As the first country hit by Covid-19, China, is gradually lifting the containment after several weeks of strict measures, the question posed by several specialists is that of a possible return of the pandemic. The Chinese thus register some new cases, around fifty, which come from outside the country.

On deck, health authorities in China are preparing for the possibility of a new wave of contamination this time from Europe, the Middle East and America. “In pandemics like this, there is never only one wave“, says in Ouest-France Matthieu Revest is a professor at the University of Rennes 1, infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital of Rennes.

“The second, less important, is made up of patients who escaped the first because they were stronger but who, by being exposed to the virus, can get sick,” he said.

Closed public places, locked borders

The virus can indeed return after a first phase because it circulates in the population, but the threat can also come from outside. China fears that cases imported from other countries do create a new wave of contaminations in the country. In fact, out of 48 new cases registered on Tuesday March 31, all were “imported”.

In response, the authorities decided to close many public places, including in Shanghai. “We must once again avoid all tourist places and more generally places where people congregate like cinemas, theaters in order to limit the risks of propagation “, explains for BFMTV Antoine Bondaz, specialist in China at the foundation for strategic research.

The Chinese have decided to close the borders to foreigners, and anyone newly infected will be systematically placed in quarantine. The situation in this country, which can serve as a benchmark for the rest of the world, will be closely scrutinized.

The editorial staff recommends you



Read more

