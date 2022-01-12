Can you catch Omicron TWICE? How long does immunity last?

Is immunity permanent, and can you catch Omicron TWICE?

People will increasingly catch Covid for the second or even third time as the UK enters its third year of fighting the virus.

Omicron is the most common variant in circulation right now, but more strains are expected to emerge in the future.

New variants, as well as waning immunity, frequently increase the risk of reinfection.

However, experts claim that the next time you catch Covid, you will be much less likely to become ill than before.

Vaccines have made a huge difference in reducing the severity of disease.

They provide the best protection against Omicron, with boosters having been shown to be up to 80% effective in preventing hospitalization in the weeks afterward.

Omicron also appears to be milder biologically than Delta.

In the future, it’s likely that some people will catch Omicron twice.

However, it is contingent on a number of factors.

Their immunity, vaccination status, and whether Omicron will even remain dominant if another variant emerges are all factors to consider.

Reinfection is the term for catching Covid a second time.

According to the government website, reinfection “remains rare, though cases will occasionally occur, especially in the context of high prevalence.”

A positive PCR test 90 days (three months) or more after a previous PCR test is considered suspected reinfection, according to the company.

Old virus fragments from the first infection could cause a positive PCR result within those 90 days.

Omicron didn’t appear until late 2021.

It has only been 90 days since it was discovered in early December in the United Kingdom.

As a result, catching it twice and having it confirmed by laboratory testing is highly unlikely.

However, if Omicron is still prevalent in the UK, we can expect some cases of reinfection in the future.

People who have previously caught Covid are known to be able to do so again.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the United Kingdom have tested positive for Covid several times.

According to the UK Health and Security Agency, one out of every ten new Omicron cases in England is linked to a previous infection.

For two reasons, weakened immunity can lead to reinfection.

To begin with, Omicron appears to weaken immunity, and future strains may do the same.

According to a UK study, past infection protection is about 5.4 times less effective against Omicron than it is against Delta.

Because of the virus’s mutations, the immune system has trouble recognizing it.

“As new variants emerge,” said Prof Alex Dornburg, an assistant professor of bioinformatics and genomics at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

