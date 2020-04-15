Canadian virologists locate coronavirus blocks medicine for treating Ebola– Society– St. Petersburg News

Fontanka is an Internet paper in St. Petersburg where you can discover not only the information of St. Petersburg, however additionally the most up to date information of the day, as well as all the important and also fascinating things that are taking place in Russia as well as worldwide. Here you will certainly discover the most substantial events, the news of St. Petersburg, the most current organisation information, in addition to events in culture, culture, and art. Politics and also power, organisation as well as realty, roads as well as cars and trucks, financing as well as job, the city and enjoyment are just a few of the topics covered by the leading St. Petersburg network of political and social magazines. St. Petersburg checks out “Fontanka”! Our target market is organisation as well as politicians, officials, 10s of countless citizens.