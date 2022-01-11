Cancer and heart disease risks could be reduced by using a common condiment.

The consumption of a popular condiment may reduce your risk of cancer and heart disease.

A STUDY has discovered that eating half a tablespoon of a common kitchen staple each day can reduce your risk of dying from heart disease or cancer.

Olive oil is well-known as a component of a Mediterranean diet, and it is prized for its numerous health benefits.

People who eat a lot of vegetables, fish, fruit, nuts, and grains are said to live longer and be healthier.

However, researchers studied the diets of 90,000 people and discovered that including a generous slug of this condiment in their meals reduced the risk of dying young.

Every four years, the volunteers were quizzed on their eating habits, including their use of olive oil.

This included salad dressings, adding it to food or bread, and baking and frying with it.

The research lasted 28 years, during which time 36,856 people died.

It was discovered that those who consumed more than half a tablespoon of olive oil per day had a 19% lower risk of death than those who did not.

They also had a 19 percent lower risk of dying from heart disease and a 17 percent lower risk of dying from cancer.

People who consumed olive oil on a regular basis were 18% less likely to die from respiratory diseases than those who did not.

They were also 29% less likely to succumb to diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

“Our findings support current dietary recommendations to increase the intake of olive oil and other unsaturated vegetable oils,” said Dr Marta Guasch-Ferré, lead author of the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“To improve their health, doctors should advise patients to replace certain fats like margarine and butter with olive oil.”

“It’s possible that higher olive oil consumption is a marker of an overall healthier diet and higher socioeconomic status,” said Dr Marta Guasch-Ferré.

“However, our results remained largely the same even after adjusting for these and other social economic status factors.”

One benefit is thought to come from people using olive oil instead of more fatty products like butter or mayonnaise.

When the researchers looked at what happens if you replace about three-quarters of a tablespoon of butter with olive oil every day, they discovered that it reduces the risk of early death by 14%.

Whole olives are pressed and the oil extracted to make olive oil.

There are different grades depending on how it was pressed and whether or not it contains solvents, with extra-virgin being the purest and healthiest.

It’s unclear why this is the case…

