Cancer treatment delayed as patient priority lists drawn up due to coronavirus

An NHS trust has cancelled all cancer surgery and chemotherapy for at least two weeks because of a surge in coronavirus patients.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals, which runs two hospitals, is understood to be the first trust to make the unprecedented step.

It comes as NHS trusts have been told to choose patients which should receive chemotherapy or surgery first as hospitals become overwhelmed.

Patients who have less than a year to live, or who can wait long periods of time without their cancer progressing, have been put on the end of the list.

It comes despite NHS chiefs reassuring thousands of patients across Britain that cancer treatment would resume as normal.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said on March 17 that cancer operations would continue to go ahead despite the pandemic.

A deal between private and independent hospitals and the NHS raised hopes that cancer treatment would resume.

But Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust, which runs King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen’s Hospital in Romford, has already been forced to turn away cancer patients for the time being.

The trust said it had to make changes because ‘we are now seeing an increase in the number of seriously ill patients (who have tested positive for COVID-19) at our hospitals, which is only going to increase in the days and weeks ahead’.

All planned surgery has been postponed, chemotherapy and endoscopy appointments have been halted and patients cannot see their doctors face-to-face.

The trust also said they were reviewing how to run the cancer units so that the patients were protected from COVID-19.

Chemotherapy affects the immune system, making them more susceptible to catching the deadly virus.

It follows NHS guidance to NHS providers, which warns cancer treatment will be compromised if the epidemic worsens.

A ‘speciality guide’ from NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSE/I) said ‘we need to consider the small possibility that the facility for cancer services may be compromised’.

This could be due to a combination of factors including staff sickness and supply chain shortages.

‘This is an unlikely scenario but plans are needed,’ the document says.

Doctors have been advised to ‘categorise patients into priority groups 1-6. If services are disrupted, patients can be prioritised for treatment accordingly.’

Top priority patients in band one includes those whose chemotherapy has a high chance of success – more than 50 per cent.

Lowest priority in band six includes a patient receiving palliative cancer treatment with little chance of surviving more than a year.

Providers have also been told they will need to assess which patients can wait for their surgery.

The document said: ‘In response to pressures on the NHS, the elective component of our work may be curtailed.’

The lowest prioritisation is where ‘elective surgery can be delayed for 10-12 weeks with… no predicted negative outcome’.

Cancer treatment can damage the immune system by reducing the number of white blood cells, making it harder for the body to fight germs.

The guidance said patients will likely consider if their treatment is worthwhile if it puts them at a higher risk of serious illness, if they do catch COVID-19.

Patients who want to speak to their doctors will need to speak on the phone or by video call to avoid the risk of catching coronavirus.

Those who are lucky enough to receive treatment will be invited into the hospital by text message under NHS guidance, to avoid them arriving early and potentially being exposed to the virus.

In another document, plans were drawn up which will mean some suspected cancer patients will be sent back to their GPs without diagnostic tests.

Patients with tell-tale symptoms who have been referred to hospital for further tests may be ‘downgraded’.

Another NHSE/I document, sent to cancer alliances, said: ‘Where capacity is particularly constrained providers should ensure processes are in place to prioritise particularly urgent referrals, including greater communication between primary and secondary care to downgrade or avoid referrals where possible.

‘Where referrals are downgraded or avoided… providers should seek to ensure appropriate safety-netting so that if patients deteriorate or their risk of a cancer diagnosis increases, they can be appropriately referred for further investigation.’

Commenting on the developments, Charles Swanton, Cancer Research UK’s chief clinician, said the charity supported the NHS during the coronavirus epidemic.

He told the HSJ: ‘The coronavirus pandemic is an incredibly challenging and fast moving situation. And we support the hard work of the NHS and government and the steps they are taking.

‘The complete picture of how the virus will affect cancer care and over what timeframe is not yet clear. But as the virus becomes more common in the UK, it will undoubtedly add pressure to the NHS, bed and ITU availability and hence service delivery.

‘Unfortunately we are starting to see the impact at individual trusts and treatment decisions will have to be based on resource allocation to those most likely to benefit and most in need across all areas of medicine. It’s likely that cancer treatment decisions will be affected, with treatments known to extend overall survival outcomes prioritised.’

An NHSE/I spokesman said: ‘Hospitals have been told that cancer treatment and other clinically urgent care should continue to be prioritised.’

Macmillan Cancer Support said it was vital cancer patients weren’t missing out on support or treatment, The Times reports.

Rosie Loftus, chief medical officer, said: ‘There must be a clear plan for continuing essential chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment so that we don’t see people with cancer missing out on critical support and treatment.

‘These are exceptional circumstances for the NHS. In some cases clinicians will be reviewing the treatment plans made with patients and assessing whether the risks involved in treatment have changed, which may lead to a discussion about a revised or modified treatment plan.’

An NHS spokesman said: ‘Hospitals have been told that cancer treatment and other clinically urgent care should continue to be prioritised.

‘Decisions about treatment are rightly taken by expert clinicians who will be carrying out as much cancer treatment as possible, while clearly needing to balance this against the risk to individuals posed by coronavirus.’

Last week it was confirmed that a deal between the NHS and private hospitals allowed for more resources to fight the coronavirus battle.

Sir Simon hailed the deal and said: ‘We’re dealing with an unprecedented global health threat and are taking immediate action to gear up.’

The 20,000 extra staff would be able to help with cancer treatments and other urgent care.

The news provided hope that cancer treatment would, in fact, go ahead with some form of normality.

Karol Sikora, medical director of the independent provider Rutherford Health, insisted that if the NHS used capacity in private hospitals it could be ‘business as usual for cancer patients’.

‘People are thinking of ways to cut corners but we can provide a full service, we just need to expand capacity,’ he said.

‘We have a series of cancer centres and the idea would be if you have NHS patients who can’t get chemotherapy or radiotherapy they could come there. Use the private sector to keep business as usual for cancer patients.’