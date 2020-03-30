Caregivers under pressure: “Who will take care of my mother if I get sick?”

Care for frail older people who live independently at home is becoming increasingly difficult. The daytime activity is already closed due to the corona outbreak. Since this week, home care organizations are also massively reducing professional help. They do this to minimize the risk of spreading. Care organizations urgently appeal to the partner or other informal caregivers to provide care for vulnerable elderly people. And that leads to major concerns, organizations note for caring family members and friends. At Mantelzorgelijk and MantelzorgNL, the telephone is ringing off the hook. “The people who call sometimes really don’t know what to do,” says Marjolijn Bruurs of Mantelzorgelijk. “They are very worried. What if they get sick themselves, who still helps their loved one?” Together, the organizations receive several hundred calls and emails per day. The problems expressed are very diverse, says Bruurs. From complaints about too little help: “People are showered only once a week, for example,” to concerns about whether home care workers cannot spread corona themselves. Because they help several people in a day and work without mask, the callers indicate.

Much less help than usual Anissa Mentink is one of those caregivers who have gotten heavier. She now has a day job in caring for her sick mother. The woman in her seventies is almost blind, half-paralyzed and has diabetes. Mentink drops her mother’s eyes four times a day, helps with washing and dressing and undressing, and injects insulin. She always did this care together with home care, who came six times a day. But now it only comes once a day. Mentink is always asked if she can do something more. That is really difficult, she admits honestly. “I am struggling with a burnout myself and am slowly recovering.” “I have to guard my own limits, but I don’t want my father to have more to do.” He takes care of his wife at night, and therefore often has broken nights. Day care is now also closed. “Those were just the moments when he could go back to bed to catch up on some sleep or cycle a bit.”

“ There are more conflicts with home care than usual. My mom says she doesn’t want to be washed. Marion Bloem, writer