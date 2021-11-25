Trending
Cases of Covid are on the rise in 278 areas; is YOURS one of the hardest hit?

0
Covid cases are on the rise in 278 areas – is YOURS one of them?

CORONAVIRUS cases are on the rise in 278 locations, and this interactive map will show you if your municipality is one of them.

The rise in infections comes as one expert warned that if eligible Brits do not come forward for their boosters, Christmas could be jeopardized.

Cases are still rising in Torridge, Devon, according to data from the week ending November 20, as shown in the map above.

Infections have decreased in 95 locations across the UK, with Torridge in Devon still having the highest rate.

Torridge has seen 708 new cases in the seven days leading up to November 20 – the equivalent of 1,030.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days leading up to November 13, this was up from 852.7.

The increase in infections in the area has now been attributed to high testing rates and cases among the unvaccinated, according to local health officials.

Steve Brown, Devon County Council’s director of public health, said cases are also being driven in primary and secondary school students.

He explained that cases aren’t being seen in older and more vulnerable people who might end up in the hospital right now.

“I don’t want to worry people, but our rates are much higher than last year,” he told the BBC, “but we are not seeing the same impact with the vaccination program, which is the important measure to look at.”

With 1,292 new cases, Mid Sussex now has the second highest rate, up from 723.0 to 849.2.

With 1,062 new cases, Gwynedd in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 693.5 to 848.4.

In Northern Ireland, Mid Ulster has the highest rate (837.2, up from 699.5), and in Scotland, Falkirk has the highest rate (543.7, down from 551.2).

While these areas have the highest infection rates in the country, there have been five places where infections have increased significantly in the last week.

In the last five days, infections in Guilford, Surrey, have increased from 435.6 to 690.4 per 100,000.

Rates in Eastbourne, on the southeast coast, have also risen, from 351.3 to 572.0.

The Shetland Islands in Scotland have also seen an increase, going from 288.6 to 498.5, and East Hampshire has gone from 418.3 to 627.4.

Newark and Sherwood have seen an increase as well, going from 396.3 to 605.1.

While infections are still on the rise in most places, one expert claims that the symptoms are being misdiagnosed as a cold.

According to the ZOE COVID Study, 76,728 people in the UK are diagnosed with symptomatic Covid every day, accounting for 18% of the population.

  • Torridge, South-west England, 1030.3, (708), 852.7, (586)
  • Mid Sussex, South-east England, 849.2, (1292), 723.0, (1100)
  • Gwynedd, Wales, 848.4, (1062), 693.5, (868)
  • Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 837.2, (1247), 699.5, (1042)
  • North Devon, South-west England, 819.0, (804), 704.9, (692)
  • Elmbridge, South-east England, 790.7, (1085), 584.5, (802)
  • Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 785.8, (1139), 727.9, (1055)
  • Tandridge, South-east England, 725.1, (642), 586.2, (519)
  • Mid Devon, South-west England, 722.8, (602), 588.3, (490)
  • Teignbridge, South-west England, 704.2, (951), 625.7, (845)
  • Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 700.6, (977), 565.8, (789)
  • Guildford, South-east England, 690.4, (1038), 435.6, (655)
  • North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 688.6, (919), 545.5, (728)
  • Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 685.9, (986), 505.0, (726)
  • Eastleigh, South-east England, 671.5, (910), 540.1, (732)
  • Test Valley, South-east England, 669.2, (851), 546.5, (695)
  • Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 667.1, (977), 495.7, (726)
  • Rutland, East Midlands, 657.2, (266), 508.9, (206)
  • Waverley, South-east England, 656.6, (831), 454.3, (575)
  • Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 642.2, (730), 636.1, (723)
  • Hastings, South-east England, 635.3, (588), 535.9, (496)
  • Melton, East Midlands, 628.5, (323), 575.9, (296)
  • East Hampshire, South-east England, 627.4, (777), 418.3, (518)
  • Torbay, South-west England, 624.0, (850), 565.3, (770)
  • Crawley, South-east England, 621.5, (699), 573.5, (645)
  • East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 611.4, (928), 490.8, (745)
  • Arun, South-east England, 611.3, (985), 562.3, (906)
  • Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 609.1, (909), 412.7, (616)
  • Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 606.0, (982), 560.3, (908)
  • Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 605.1, (745), 396.3, (488)
  • Tamworth, West Midlands, 595.9, (458), 451.4, (347)
  • Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 595.6, (1082), 425.5, (773)
  • Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 595.5, (320), 390.8, (210)
  • Ribble Valley, North-west England, 593.3, (368), 527.2, (327)
  • Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 591.4, (329), 494.3, (275)
  • Mole Valley, South-east England, 590.5, (517), 524.3, (459)
  • Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 589.9, (2342), 576.1, (2287)
  • Wiltshire, South-west England, 589.4, (2971), 496.0, (2500)
  • Harlow, Eastern England, 585.5, (511), 435.4, (380)
  • Dorset, South-west England, 583.0, (2214), 526.9, (2001)
  • Plymouth, South-west England, 581.7, (1529), 493.8, (1298)
  • Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 578.0, (1048), 519.5, (942)
  • Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 576.5, (700), 429.1, (521)
  • South Hams, South-west England, 574.2, (505), 499.2, (439)
  • Fareham, South-east England, 572.5, (666), 550.1, (640)
  • Eastbourne, South-east England, 572.0, (591), 351.3, (363)
  • Horsham, South-east England, 569.9, (829), 512.8, (746)
  • Monmouthshire, Wales, 568.5, (541), 567.4, (540)
  • Cherwell, South-east England, 564.4, (857), 431.4, (655)
  • Wrexham, Wales, 563.7, (767), 509.4, (693)
  • Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 563.5, (518), 401.4, (369)
  • Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 561.0, (695), 443.1, (549)
  • South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 560.0, (901), 467.4, (752)
  • Shropshire, West Midlands, 559.9, (1822), 515.3, (1677)
  • Worcester, West Midlands, 558.5, (560), 425.9, (427)
  • Gloucester, South-west England, 557.4, (723), 554.3, (719)
  • Tewkesbury, South-west England, 556.8, (538), 524.7, (507)
  • South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 554.9, (1597), 510.7, (1470)
  • Richmond upon Thames, London, 554.2, (1098), 458.8, (909)
  • Spelthorne, South-east England, 553.7, (553), 473.6, (473)
  • Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 551.1, (333), 518.0, (313)
  • East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 550.8, (666), 498.7, (603)
  • Lewes, South-east England, 550.6, (570), 397.0, (411)
  • Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 549.7, (888), 518.7, (838)
  • West Berkshire, South-east England, 549.0, (870), 449.3, (712)
  • Rushmoor, South-east England, 548.8, (518), 482.1, (455)
  • Pembrokeshire, Wales, 548.3, (695), 434.7, (551)
  • Belfast, Northern Ireland, 547.9, (1877), 428.8, (1469)
  • Cheltenham, South-west England, 546.3, (634), 474.8, (551)
  • Sevenoaks, South-east England, 546.2, (663), 503.3, (611)
  • Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 545.7, (649), 470.8, (560)
  • Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 544.7, (824), 513.6, (777)
  • Corby, East Midlands, 543.4, (397), 485.9, (355)
  • Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 542.6, (311), 497.3, (285)
  • South Kesteven, East Midlands, 541.8, (776), 513.2, (735)
  • Exeter, South-west England, 541.5, (722), 461.3, (615)
  • Harborough, East Midlands, 541.2, (517), 533.8, (510)
  • Isle of Wight, South-east England, 541.1, (770), 454.7, (647)
  • Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 537.1, (584), 504.9, (549)
  • Wealden, South-east England, 533.4, (868), 439.4, (715)
  • Surrey Heath, South-east England, 532.5, (475), 474.2, (423)
  • North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 532.1, (848), 506.4, (807)
  • Redditch, West Midlands, 531.7, (455), 452.3, (387)
  • Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 529.0, (2894), 424.6, (2323)
  • Wokingham, South-east England, 528.9, (920), 339.2, (590)
  • Blaby, East Midlands, 525.7, (536), 508.1, (518)
  • South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 524.4, (754), 397.1, (571)
  • Worthing, South-east England, 522.9, (579), 449.8, (498)
  • Southampton, South-east England, 522.8, (1322), 433.4, (1096)
  • New Forest, South-east England, 522.1, (938), 447.0, (803)
  • Colchester, Eastern England, 520.8, (1027), 496.5, (979)
  • Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 520.0, (523), 460.4, (463)
  • Maidstone, South-east England, 519.3, (899), 379.5, (657)
  • South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 517.7, (567), 408.2, (447)
  • Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 517.4, (1779), 386.2, (1328)
  • Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 517.3, (525), 393.2, (399)
  • Chelmsford, Eastern England, 516.9, (928), 486.2, (873)
  • Woking, South-east England, 513.0, (513), 376.0, (376)
  • Stirling, Scotland, 512.3, (482), 479.4, (451)
  • Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 511.9, (1112), 506.4, (1100)
  • Lichfield, West Midlands, 508.3, (537), 460.1, (486)
  • Mendip, South-west England, 504.8, (587), 488.4, (568)
  • Three Rivers, Eastern England, 503.4, (473), 405.5, (381)
  • Shetland Islands, Scotland, 498.5, (114), 288.6, (66)
  • Braintree, Eastern England, 498.4, (763), 419.4, (642)
  • Swale, South-east England, 498.0, (752), 421.2, (636)
  • Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 497.8, (891), 406.7, (728)
  • Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 497.7, (618), 414.8, (515)
  • Stevenage, Eastern England, 494.9, (436), 432.4, (381)
  • Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 494.0, (644), 427.2, (557)
  • Maldon, Eastern England, 493.9, (323), 420.5, (275)
  • North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 493.2, (852), 463.1, (800)
  • Aberdeen City, Scotland, 492.4, (1128), 423.0, (969)
  • Cotswold, South-west England, 491.9, (444), 386.6, (349)
  • Kettering, East Midlands, 491.1, (502), 401.1, (410)
  • Watford, Eastern England, 488.5, (472), 398.5, (385)
  • Wellingborough, East Midlands, 484.5, (388), 405.8, (325)
  • North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 484.3, (317), 359.0, (235)
  • Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 484.2, (885), 373.1, (682)
  • Basildon, Eastern England, 484.1, (908), 414.3, (777)
  • Portsmouth, South-east England, 483.9, (1039), 416.4, (894)
  • Chichester, South-east England, 483.9, (588), 429.6, (522)
  • Flintshire, Wales, 483.9, (759), 388.3, (609)
  • Rochford, Eastern England, 483.9, (424), 422.2, (370)
  • West Suffolk, Eastern England, 482.8, (856), 406.1, (720)
  • Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 482.8, (571), 348.3, (412)
  • East Lothian, Scotland, 480.1, (518), 355.0, (383)
  • Lincoln, East Midlands, 478.8, (479), 395.8, (396)
  • East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 478.7, (1643), 458.9, (1575)
  • Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 478.5, (723), 338.8, (512)
  • Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 475.6, (335), 325.1, (229)
  • Castle Point, Eastern England, 471.7, (427), 391.1, (354)
  • Reading, South-east England, 471.5, (756), 321.8, (516)
  • Milton Keynes, South-east England, 468.5, (1266), 465.6, (1258)
  • Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 468.4, (1202), 390.8, (1003)
  • Rother, South-east England, 467.3, (452), 386.7, (374)
  • North Kesteven, East Midlands, 467.2, (552), 457.0, (540)
  • South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 467.1, (446), 388.5, (371)
  • South Ribble, North-west England, 465.4, (517), 405.1, (450)
  • Bedford, Eastern England, 465.4, (813), 438.5, (766)
  • Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 465.2, (603), 435.9, (565)
  • Dudley, West Midlands, 465.0, (1499), 431.2, (1390)
  • Havant, South-east England, 464.6, (587), 390.2, (493)
  • Wychavon, West Midlands, 464.6, (609), 388.3, (509)
  • West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 462.6, (517), 449.2, (502)
  • Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 461.7, (2657), 375.8, (2163)
  • East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 461.3, (416), 415.9, (375)
  • Ashford, South-east England, 459.5, (602), 453.4, (594)
  • Erewash, East Midlands, 458.7, (529), 420.5, (485)
  • Stafford, West Midlands, 458.4, (632), 394.6, (544)
  • Herefordshire, West Midlands, 458.1, (887), 408.0, (790)
  • Thurrock, Eastern England, 457.5, (803), 375.4, (659)
  • Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 456.9, (1184), 439.6, (1139)
  • Forest of Dean, South-west England, 455.8, (397), 437.4, (381)
  • Medway, South-east England, 455.7, (1272), 385.5, (1076)
  • Peterborough, Eastern England, 454.0, (920), 443.7, (899)
  • Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 453.1, (1322), 386.6, (1128)
  • Chorley, North-west England, 452.6, (538), 443.3, (527)
  • Rochdale, North-west England, 451.1, (1009), 391.7, (876)
  • Fife, Scotland, 449.8, (1683), 445.6, (1667)
  • Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 449.6, (620), 436.5, (602)
  • St. Helens, North-west England, 447.3, (810), 394.3, (714)
  • Dover, South-east England, 446.4, (529), 397.4, (471)
  • Hyndburn, North-west England, 446.2, (362), 350.0, (284)
  • Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 443.5, (588), 365.1, (484)
  • East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 442.7, (421), 436.4, (415)
  • Gravesham, South-east England, 440.6, (471), 424.7, (454)
  • Brentwood, Eastern England, 437.6, (338), 424.6, (328)
  • Halton, North-west England, 436.2, (566), 426.9, (554)
  • Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 435.8, (353), 390.1, (316)
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 435.4, (1053), 433.3, (1048)
  • Winchester, South-east England, 435.2, (548), 399.4, (503)
  • South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 433.4, (487), 401.4, (451)
  • Uttlesford, Eastern England, 432.3, (401), 342.8, (318)
  • Kingston upon Thames, London, 432.1, (774), 377.4, (676)
  • Luton, Eastern England, 431.3, (921), 428.0, (914)
  • Oxford, South-east England, 429.5, (651), 301.5, (457)
  • Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 428.0, (845), 417.9, (825)
  • Thanet, South-east England, 426.3, (603), 324.5, (459)
  • Stroud, South-west England, 423.5, (512), 369.7, (447)
  • Cheshire East, North-west England, 423.4, (1637), 394.1, (1524)
  • Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 421.7, (335), 342.4, (272)
  • Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 418.0, (1037), 417.2, (1035)
  • Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 417.2, (422), 294.6, (298)
  • Broxtowe, East Midlands, 416.1, (477), 406.5, (466)
  • Slough, South-east England, 415.8, (622), 377.1, (564)
  • Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 415.7, (739), 387.6, (689)
  • Salford, North-west England, 414.9, (1090), 320.1, (841)
  • Northumberland, North-east England, 414.1, (1341), 409.8, (1327)
  • Cambridge, Eastern England, 411.8, (515), 299.8, (375)
  • Sutton, London, 411.6, (855), 390.9, (812)
  • North Somerset, South-west England, 410.1, (884), 405.0, (873)
  • Broadland, Eastern England, 410.1, (541), 345.6, (456)
  • Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 409.9, (1441), 398.8, (1402)
  • East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 409.1, (393), 375.8, (361)
  • Blackpool, North-west England, 409.0, (566), 363.5, (503)
  • North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 401.7, (421), 297.7, (312)
  • Bury, North-west England, 401.7, (766), 350.8, (669)
  • Tameside, North-west England, 401.6, (912), 397.6, (903)
  • Hertsmere, Eastern England, 401.1, (423), 346.1, (365)
  • Solihull, West Midlands, 400.5, (871), 370.6, (806)
  • Gateshead, North-east England, 397.6, (803), 373.9, (755)
  • Breckland, Eastern England, 397.2, (561), 335.6, (474)
  • North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 396.9, (1354), 392.8, (1340)
  • Gedling, East Midlands, 396.7, (469), 378.9, (448)
  • Wandsworth, London, 395.8, (1305), 312.7, (1031)
  • Trafford, North-west England, 395.2, (939), 383.9, (912)
  • Warrington, North-west England, 394.9, (827), 365.3, (765)
  • Epping Forest, Eastern England, 394.2, (521), 335.2, (443)
  • Boston, East Midlands, 393.9, (279), 386.8, (274)
  • Bromley, London, 391.9, (1304), 339.0, (1128)
  • Wirral, North-west England, 390.3, (1266), 335.8, (1089)
  • Hounslow, London, 388.9, (1057), 319.0, (867)
  • Canterbury, South-east England, 388.6, (648), 322.0, (537)
  • West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 386.0, (341), 344.1, (304)
  • Merton, London, 384.1, (793), 308.5, (637)
  • King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 382.2, (578), 325.3, (492)
  • Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 381.1, (1192), 348.2, (1089)
  • Lancaster, North-west England, 380.1, (563), 349.7, (518)
  • Ealing, London, 379.3, (1291), 312.9, (1065)
  • Warwick, West Midlands, 378.9, (549), 325.7, (472)
  • Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 378.3, (274), 306.5, (222)
  • Conwy, Wales, 377.4, (446), 350.3, (414)
  • Babergh, Eastern England, 374.2, (347), 373.1, (346)
  • Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 373.8, (392), 350.0, (367)
  • Derby, East Midlands, 373.4, (959), 326.7, (839)
  • Havering, London, 371.0, (967), 291.2, (759)
  • Ashfield, East Midlands, 370.9, (476), 342.1, (439)
  • Eden, North-west England, 370.2, (199), 295.8, (159)
  • Mansfield, East Midlands, 369.5, (404), 341.1, (373)
  • Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 368.0, (417), 291.2, (330)
  • East Suffolk, Eastern England, 367.9, (921), 305.1, (764)
  • Bolton, North-west England, 366.4, (1056), 321.3, (926)
  • Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 361.6, (956), 296.1, (783)
  • Sunderland, North-east England, 359.2, (998), 329.0, (914)
  • Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 358.9, (936), 344.4, (898)
  • Barnet, London, 354.9, (1416), 325.6, (1299)
  • Stockport, North-west England, 353.8, (1041), 316.8, (932)
  • Bexley, London, 349.0, (870), 324.9, (810)
  • Ipswich, Eastern England, 347.8, (473), 325.8, (443)
  • Hillingdon, London, 340.4, (1052), 316.5, (978)
  • Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 338.6, (508), 323.3, (485)
  • Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 337.8, (620), 323.1, (593)
  • Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 337.7, (1036), 325.9, (1000)
  • Dundee City, Scotland, 337.3, (502), 298.3, (444)
  • Kensington and Chelsea, London, 334.7, (525), 306.0, (480)
  • Fenland, Eastern England, 329.2, (336), 285.1, (291)
  • Sandwell, West Midlands, 327.3, (1077), 300.3, (988)
  • Haringey, London, 325.5, (867), 273.7, (729)
  • Walsall, West Midlands, 322.3, (924), 281.1, (806)
  • Nottingham, East Midlands, 321.9, (1085), 287.5, (969)
  • Manchester, North-west England, 319.4, (1775), 293.3, (1630)
  • Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 316.9, (1867), 300.6, (1771)
  • Liverpool, North-west England, 314.9, (1576), 291.9, (1461)
  • North Norfolk, Eastern England, 314.7, (331), 274.8, (289)
  • Waltham Forest, London, 312.7, (866), 273.0, (756)
  • Birmingham, West Midlands, 309.6, (3531), 266.4, (3038)
  • Middlesbrough, North-east England, 309.3, (437), 302.9, (428)
  • Redbridge, London, 308.2, (942), 300.0, (917)
  • City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 308.0, (1625), 298.3, (1574)
  • Oldham, North-west England, 291.6, (693), 253.8, (603)
  • Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 285.8, (1261), 282.1, (1245)
  • Croydon, London, 281.0, (1092), 242.7, (943)
  • Hackney and City of London, London, 279.9, (817), 245.0, (715)
  • Brent, London, 279.8, (917), 264.2, (866)
  • Lambeth, London, 274.7, (884), 236.2, (760)
  • Greenwich, London, 274.0, (792), 232.8, (673)
  • Lewisham, London, 270.2, (825), 225.3, (688)
  • Glasgow City, Scotland, 268.5, (1707), 249.5, (1586)
  • Camden, London, 266.2, (744), 229.0, (640)
  • Ceredigion, Wales, 266.1, (194), 262.0, (191)
  • Enfield, London, 259.6, (866), 233.5, (779)
  • Islington, London, 259.6, (644), 222.5, (552)
  • Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 258.8, (1403), 248.5, (1347)
  • Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 255.4, (540), 245.5, (519)
  • Westminster, London, 247.9, (669), 207.5, (560)
  • Southwark, London, 233.7, (748), 203.1, (650)
  • Newham, London, 226.9, (806), 196.2, (697)

