Cases of Covid are on the rise in 278 areas; is YOURS one of the hardest hit?

Covid cases are on the rise in 278 areas – is YOURS one of them?

The rise in infections comes as one expert warned that if eligible Brits do not come forward for their boosters, Christmas could be jeopardized.

Cases are still rising in Torridge, Devon, according to data from the week ending November 20, as shown in the map above.

Infections have decreased in 95 locations across the UK, with Torridge in Devon still having the highest rate.

Torridge has seen 708 new cases in the seven days leading up to November 20 – the equivalent of 1,030.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days leading up to November 13, this was up from 852.7.

The increase in infections in the area has now been attributed to high testing rates and cases among the unvaccinated, according to local health officials.

Steve Brown, Devon County Council’s director of public health, said cases are also being driven in primary and secondary school students.

He explained that cases aren’t being seen in older and more vulnerable people who might end up in the hospital right now.

“I don’t want to worry people, but our rates are much higher than last year,” he told the BBC, “but we are not seeing the same impact with the vaccination program, which is the important measure to look at.”

With 1,292 new cases, Mid Sussex now has the second highest rate, up from 723.0 to 849.2.

With 1,062 new cases, Gwynedd in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 693.5 to 848.4.

In Northern Ireland, Mid Ulster has the highest rate (837.2, up from 699.5), and in Scotland, Falkirk has the highest rate (543.7, down from 551.2).

While these areas have the highest infection rates in the country, there have been five places where infections have increased significantly in the last week.

In the last five days, infections in Guilford, Surrey, have increased from 435.6 to 690.4 per 100,000.

Rates in Eastbourne, on the southeast coast, have also risen, from 351.3 to 572.0.

The Shetland Islands in Scotland have also seen an increase, going from 288.6 to 498.5, and East Hampshire has gone from 418.3 to 627.4.

Newark and Sherwood have seen an increase as well, going from 396.3 to 605.1.

While infections are still on the rise in most places, one expert claims that the symptoms are being misdiagnosed as a cold.

According to the ZOE COVID Study, 76,728 people in the UK are diagnosed with symptomatic Covid every day, accounting for 18% of the population.

