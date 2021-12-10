Cases of Omicron in South Africa’s ‘ground zero’ are peaking just weeks after the variant was discovered.

Omicron cases in South Africa’s ‘ground zero’ are peaking weeks after the variant was discovered.

OMICRON cases in the South African province where the variant is thought to have first appeared may have peaked, according to data.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to implement Plan B last night to stop the variant spreading, the figures could be ‘good news’ for Brits.

Plan B entails asking people to work from home if they are able, as well as requiring vaccine passports at certain locations.

Since November, data shows that cases in South Africa’s Gauteng province have increased by about 25% per day.

Experts in the United Kingdom have stated that Omicron infections are doubling every two to three days, and cases have increased by 44% in just 24 hours.

Another 249 cases of the variant have been discovered, bringing the total number of cases to 817, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The UKHSA, on the other hand, estimates that 10,000 people have been infected.

Professor Christina Pagel, a mathematician at University College London, shared a chart on Twitter showing that cases may be flattening.

“There’s some tentative good news out of Gauteng this week, indicating that cases may be reaching a peak there,” she said.

The graph depicts a gradual increase in Omicron cases in Gauteng beginning in November.

Then, as the month progresses, a sharp increase in cases occurs, which continues into early December.

They appear to reach a peak of around 10,000 cases per day before starting to fall off around December 6.

Prof Pagel claims that this is ‘well below’ the 25% per day increase that would be expected.

However, she also mentions a separate graph in the same thread that suggests the drop in Covid cases could be due to testing.

“Test positivity in Gauteng jumped to 35percent for the week ending 4 December, up from 16.3percent the previous week,” Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said.

“I’m sure there are many more cases that have gone unnoticed.”

While cases in South Africa may be leveling off, experts in the United Kingdom have warned that a ‘large wave’ of Omicron is on the way.

“We’re certainly not out of the woods,” said Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

He believes Omicron has been around since mid-October, based on the sequencing of tests.

"I think over the next two months, we're going to see a large wave," he added.

