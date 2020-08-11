Cats may have spread coronavirus at wet markets, Hong Kong official says – Latest News

While some scientists believe they’ve pinned down the origins of the pandemic as a bat being sold at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, Yuen Kwok-yong suggests a different animal could be to blame for new outbreaks.

A Hong Kong official has floated the idea that stray cats may have spread SARS-CoV-2 as they passed between stalls at Chinese wet markets looking for food.

There’s a radical new theory about how SARS-CoV-2 is being spread at Chinese markets, with hungry stray cats to blame according to government adviser Yuen Kwok-yong

“They may wander more frequently around seafood stalls.”

“The virus could have been brought around by cats, rats and cockroaches, especially as we all know cats love fish,” the government adviser said.

Fishmongers, meat vendors and cleaners tested positive for Covid-19 as 15 new cases were recorded at the Hung Hom and Two Kwa Wan markets in Hong Kong last week.

At least eight family pets have tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong, including a Scottish shorthair cat.

Cats are known to be able to contract coronavirus from humans, but there’s no evidence yet to suggest they can pass the virus in the other direction.

It’s feared there could be another mass outbreak in China like the one that forced Wuhan into total lockdown earlier this year.

Areas where seafood, beef and lamb were sold were found to have more traces of the virus, and infected seafood traders in particular showed symptoms earlier.

He says the virus could have lived on stainless steel tables used in the markets for up to four days, as it can survive in environments as cold as 4C for about a week.

Aside from his cat theory, Yuen says the most likely source of the current Hong Kong outbreak was an asymptomatic Covid-19 carrier walking through the market.

However all the environmental samples in the markets including chopping boards, ice and water and measuring scales had tested negative for the virus.

Both animal rights activists and epidemiologists have condemned the conditions in such markets, in which live animals are crammed into small spaces before being slaughtered, as the perfect breeding ground for viruses which can then jump to humans.

Unlike markets in Wuhan and other locations on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong wet markets don’t sell game meat.

The World Health Organisation has called the filthy conditions “unacceptable.”