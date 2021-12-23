Celebrity chef Cyrus Todiwala shows how to make a simple spiced pecan pie and mulled wine.

If you enjoy everything about Christmas, you’ll want to keep indulging in delectable dishes and tantalizing tipples for as long as you can.

Celebrity chef Cyrus Todiwala has provided us with two drink and dessert recipes.

Fans can make his pecan pie with mulled wine.

“The gooey sweetness of the filling in this pie is a wonderful treat,” Cyrus explained, “so I like to make the pastry with unsweetened shortcrust because there is already enough sugar to satisfy the sweetest tooth.”

Serves 8 to 6 people

Complementary Ingredients

To make the filling for the pie:

125g butter (4 12 oz)

Golden syrup, 100g (312 oz)

100g muscovado or soft brown sugar (3 12 oz)

three eggs

300g pecan halves (10 12 oz) (divide into two lots; 150g for the pie, and 150g for decoration)

14 teaspoon cinnamon powder (or according to personal preference)

Pastry Ingredients:

Plain flour (plus extra for dusting): 185g (6 12 oz)

Salted butter, 90g (314 oz) (chopped)

2 small cloves (crushed finely)

3–4 tblsp. ice-cold water

Optional: serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of fresh cream

Procedures

To go with his pecan pie recipe, Cyrus recommends a good mulled wine.

He shares his homemade mulled wine recipe, which pairs perfectly with this fragrant pecan pie.

What’s in it

a half-bottle of port wine

a bottle of red wine (half a bottle)

a handful of cinnamon sticks

a couple of cloves

a couple of peppercorns

anise (star anise) (two to three star anise)

1 cardamom bean (crushed)

If you want to make a non-alcoholic version, use red grape juice instead.

Methodology

Simple Spice, by Cyrus Todiwala, published by Mitchell Beazley, contains a spicy pecan pie recipe.

