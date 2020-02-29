Certain bacteria can cause cancer-causing mutations in the intestine Colon cancer: E. coli as a trigger? – scinexx

Pathogenic germs: Certain Escherichia coli bacteria can apparently cause carcinogenic mutations. They leave a characteristic signature in the genome of intestinal cells, as a study with mini-intestines shows. The researchers found the same mutation pattern increasingly in colon cancer patients. For the first time, they confirm a direct role of the intestinal flora in cancer-causing DNA changes in our digestive organ.

Colon cancer is the third most common tumor in Germany. It is estimated that around 31,000 men and 24,000 women will be diagnosed with this condition this year alone. But how does colorectal cancer come about? It is known that in addition to a familial predisposition and inflammatory bowel diseases, lifestyle plays a decisive role. Smoking, obesity, little exercise and an unhealthy diet are among the risk factors.

Lately it has emerged that the bacteria in our intestinal flora could also be involved in the development of cancer. Studies show that patients often have characteristic abnormalities with regard to the composition of their intestinal flora. Among other things, bacteria are particularly common among them, which can produce carcinogenic substances.

Bacterial poison producers

These microbes also include certain strains of Escherichia coli. These bacteria produce colibactin – a toxic substance that can damage DNA and thus promote mutations that cause illness. However, a direct connection between these bacteria called pks + E. coli and the occurrence of cancer-causing changes in the genetic material has not yet been demonstrated. This is exactly what Cayetano Pleguezuelos-Manzano from the Hubrecht Institute in Utrecht and his colleagues have now made up for.

To find out how an infection with these microbes affects the DNA, they first grew intestinal organoids in the Petri dish. They then repeatedly exposed these miniature replicas of the digestive organ to pks + E. coli over a period of five months. Before and after treatment, they sequenced the organoid genome. Would the bacterial infection change the genetic makeup?

Characteristic mutation signature

In fact, the evaluations revealed that the epithelial cells of the mini-intestines had twice as much DNA damage as control organoids that had been treated with harmless E. coli germs. But not only that: The scientists also identified two characteristic patterns in the DNA of these cells – a mutation signature that the colibactin toxin had left behind like a fingerprint.

Specifically, it was an exchange of the DNA base adenine to one of the other three possible bases in the code of the DNA and the loss of a single adenine in long sections of successive copies of this base. From these results, the researchers conclude that colibactin-producing bacteria can cause mutations in intestinal cells that potentially cause disease.

In five percent of intestinal tumors

But can these genetic changes actually be found increasingly in colon cancer patients? The researchers examined this on samples from two independent patient groups. Overall, they analyzed the genomes of 5,876 tumors from various types of cancer – including many intestinal tumors.

The result was clear: “The mutagenic footprint could be clearly detected in more than five percent of the intestinal tumors, while it was found in less than 0.1 percent of the other cancers,” reports Pleguezuelos-Manzano’s colleague Jens Puschhof. The few other tumors that also showed the characteristic mutation signature belong to cancers that are also associated with Escherichia coli – for example tumors of the oral cavity or bladder. “It is known that E. coli can also infect these organs,” explains Puschhof.

“Clear evidence”

For the first time, the scientists have shown a direct connection between bacterial toxins and genetic changes that promote cancer. “Even carcinogenic influences such as tobacco or UV radiation leave specific mutation patterns in the DNA. But never before have we discovered patterns in colorectal cancer that can be traced back to bacteria that live in our bodies, ”stated group leader Hans Clevers.

“The study provides clear evidence of the causal role of pks + E. coli bacteria in the development of some types of colon cancer and, together with many previous studies, suggests that a better understanding of bacterial processes in cancer development will also open up new possibilities for prevention and therapy “Comments Georg Zeller from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Heidelberg.

New approach to prevention

In fact, the results could have a direct impact on health care. Because it is known that around 20 percent of all people harbor the harmful E. coli bacteria in their intestines. Identifying these in the context of screenings could help to identify risk persons in the future. In the future, the cancer-promoting germs may also be removed in a targeted manner with the help of antibiotics or other measures, as the researchers suggest – so far, however, this has not yet been possible without further ado.

The new findings are also relevant for the production of probiotics: “Probiotics are marketed that contain genotoxic strains of E. coli,” says Clevers. “These strains should be critically re-evaluated in the laboratory. As probiotics, they may provide relief for some short-term symptoms. However, decades after treatment, they could lead to cancer. “

More studies needed

In the future, further research will have to show the conditions under which colonization with colibactin-producing E. coli germs really leads to colon cancer and the overall role of the bacteria in the risk of cancer. Because: Not all people who have these bacteria in them get sick. And not all colon cancer patients colonized with this germ carry the mutation signature now identified in their genome, as Erik Thiele Orberg from the Technical University of Munich comments.

“We therefore need a better understanding of how colonization can lead to colon cancer in some patients and which genetic or immunological predispositions may have to exist in those affected,” concluded the doctor. (Nature, 2020; doi: 10.1038 / s41586-020-2080-8)

Source: Nature Press / Cancer Research UK / Hubrecht Institute

– Daniela Albat