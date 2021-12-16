Cervical cancer warning amidst drop in smear tests – the 5 warning signs you should never overlook

Cervical cancer warning issued amid drop in smear tests – the 5 warning signs you should never ignore

After a drop in the Covid pandemic, women have been urged to take their smear tests when invited.

Cervical cancer kills around 850 women in the UK every year, with almost all of them – 3,200 – being preventable.

The NHS Cervical Screening Programme invites women aged 25 to 64 to have their cervical cancers checked on a regular basis.

Smear tests are used to prevent cancer rather than detect it.

A sample is taken and tested for HPV, a common virus that can cause cancer in some cases.

The program detects abnormalities in the cervix that, if left untreated, can progress to cervical cancer.

In the year 2020-21, 70.2 percent of eligible women in England were “adequately screened” for cervical cancer, according to a new report from NHS Digital.

When compared to the previous year (72.2%), this was a two-point decrease in coverage.

“A two percent drop in cervical screening coverage is not unexpected given the last year,” Samantha Dixon, Chief Executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said.

“Some areas have coverage of less than one in two, which should raise red flags.”

The percentage of people who had their eyes checked ranged from 45.8% in Kensington and Chelsea, London, to 78.4% in Derbyshire.

“Our health system is currently under unprecedented strain and faces a long winter,” Ms Dixon said.

We simply can’t afford to lose any more coverage.

It will only result in an increase in cancers that could have been avoided.”

40,000 fewer women were invited for their smear test in 202021, according to the new report’s findings.

A total of 4.59 million people were invited for screening, a 1% decrease from the previous year’s figure of 4.63 million.

The number of people tested decreased as well, with 170,000 fewer people being seen.

3.03 million people were tested, down from 3.2 million the previous year.

Cervical screening coverage fell to 68 percent in the 25 to 49 age group, down from 70.2 percent in 2020.

Coverage fell from 76.1 percent in 2020 to 74.7 percent in 2021 among people aged 50 to 64.

There were also fewer referrals for colposcopy, a procedure that examines the cervix, with 176,561 vs. 191,563.

Separate data revealed that while HPV vaccine coverage has improved, it is still “not up to pre-pandemic levels.”

The vaccination, which is given to schoolchildren, protects them from certain high-risk types of HPV that can cause genital warts…

