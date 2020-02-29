“Chang’e-4” maps the background of the back of the moon_China.org.cn

The Chinese probe Chang’e-4, which is currently on the back of the moon, has revealed what is “lurking” under the surface of the moon and how it could develop, according to a Wednesday published in Science Advances magazine Study.

Chang’e-4, launched on December 8, 2018, made its very first soft landing on Von Karman Crater in the South Pole Aitken Basin on January 3, 2019. The probe then deployed its Yutu-2 rover, which uses its moon-penetrating radar (LPR) to examine the subsurface.

The LPR sends radio signals deep into the lunar surface and reaches a depth of 40 meters via the high-frequency channel of 500 MHz, more than three times the depth previously reached by Chang’e-3.

The Chang’e-4 team found that the surface at the probe landing site is much more transparent to radio waves than at previously examined locations. This data enabled the researchers to develop an approximate picture of the stratigraphy of the underground.

“We have found that the signal penetration at the Chang’e-4 site is much greater than that measured by the previous Chang’e-3 probe at its landing site,” said article author Li Chunlai, a research professor at the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The researchers combined the radar image with tomographic data and a quantitative analysis of the subsoil and came to the conclusion that the subsoil essentially consists of highly porous granular materials in which boulders of different sizes are embedded. These chunks are likely the result of a turbulent early galaxy, when meteorites and other space rocks hit the moon frequently.

According to the study, material must have been thrown into other areas from the impact point, which created a crater surface on a surface with different layers.

“This work shows that the extensive use of the LPR could significantly improve our understanding of the history of the impact on the moon and volcanism and shed new light on the understanding of the geological evolution of the back of the moon,” said Li.

Moon probe: "Chang'e-4" maps the background of the back of the moon

