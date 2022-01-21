By changing the garnish on a popular cocktail, a bar chain avoids tons of fruit waste.

The passionfruit garnish has been removed from Revolution’s famous Pornstar Martini, which has 67 locations across the UK.

By changing the garnish on a popular cocktail, a national bar chain hopes to avoid tons of fruit waste and lower its carbon footprint.

Revolution, which has 67 locations across the UK, has removed the passionfruit garnish from its signature Pornstar Martini.

It sells more than 1.2 million Pornstar Martini and Rumtini cocktails each year, with an average of 36 tons of passionfruit used at its Revolution and Revolución de Cuba locations.

The passionfruit, which is primarily imported from South America, is only used for decoration, with the full flavor provided by syrups and mixers.

The garnish, which is typically discarded by most drinkers, will now be replaced by a rice paper topper that promotes a sustainable message.

This latest move will save over half a million passionfruit each year and reduce the bar group’s carbon footprint by over 100 tons of CO2.

For Dry January, the UK’s most sustainable Pornstar Martini and an alcohol-free ‘Saintly Pornstar’ are now available.

The removal of the passionfruit garnish is part of Revolution Bars Group’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, which includes a goal of becoming a Net Zero company by 2030.

Recycling zones behind the bar, LED lighting, and fewer vehicle drops are all examples of how it has prioritized sustainability in any planned renovation.

Energy-efficient equipment will be installed in all areas of the company, and all direct power will come from a zero-carbon source.

VisitInYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.