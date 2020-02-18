Channel 4 employee is escorted by medics in hazmat suits for coronavirus test

A Channel 4 employee was escorted from the broadcaster’s London headquarters and whisked away for a coronavirus test because he felt unwell after returning home from a holiday in China.

The staff member, who hasn’t been named but is known not to be a journalist, was escorted from the offices in Victoria by NHS staff wearing hazmat suits. He is now in self-isolation at home.

It comes as two MPs today revealed they had gone into ‘self-isolation’ after attending a Westminster bus conference that was attended by one of the UK’s nine coronavirus patient and 250 other delegates.

And Heathrow Airport was gripped by coronavirus fears, with up to eight planes put on lockdown after passengers on board complained of tell-tale symptoms of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

More than 64,000 people across the world have now caught the coronavirus, while almost 1,400 have died since the outbreak first began in the now-deserted city of Wuhan in Hubei province last December.

The Channel 4 employee is at home awaiting test results. He is thought to be one of the 2,900 people in the UK who have been swabbed for the virus. It is unclear when he returned from China – but the incubation period is 14 days, suggesting he may have flown back at the start of this month.

One source told The Guardian that the staff member had first turned up to the office for work at least 10 days before he became ill yesterday.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: ‘On Thursday a member of staff who had travelled to Asia within the last month felt unwell.

‘As a precautionary measure they decided to seek medical advice and, in line with the latest public health advice regarding the coronavirus, they were taken to hospital for a precautionary test.

‘We have informed our staff of this and continue to follow all the latest public health guidance.’

Department of Health officials advise any travellers from nine countries in Asia who have symptoms of the virus to stay indoors and call NHS 111.

The coronavirus-hit regions include mainland China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Macau.

Almost 3,000 people have now been tested for the virus in the UK, with almost half of the tests undertaken in the past three days.

It was revealed today that two MPs have gone into ‘self-isolation’ after attending a Westminster bus conference that was attended by a coronavirus patient.

Labour MPs Lilian Greenwood and Alex Sobel both announced their decisions on Twitter.

They revealed they have cancelled upcoming engagements as a precaution until the end of their 14-day incubation period during which they could become ill if infected.

Both confirmed that they did not have any symptoms, such as coughs and fevers, and hadn’t been told to self-isolate but chose to do so anyway as a precaution.

It comes after it was revealed today that one of Britain’s nine coronavirus cases attended the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre on February 6.

The UK Bus Summit was just a stone’s throw from Parliament. The star speaker was Boris Johnson’s Buses Minister, Baroness Vere of Norbiton.

MailOnline understands the coronavirus patient who attended the conference was not the most recent case – a Chinese woman who took an Uber to A&E at Lewisham Hospital in south London on Sunday night.

The announcements came after a scare this morning at Heathrow Airport, where up to eight planes were held on the tarmac because of possible coronavirus cases on board.

Travellers on the United Airlines Flight 901 from San Francisco were told by the captain to stay in their seats after landing because someone might have the deadly virus.

Andy West, from Henley-on-Thames, told MailOnline said they were told they could be on the runway for a while because ‘seven other planes’ also had suspected cases.

He revealed staff on the flight took the passenger to the back of the plane without wearing any protective gear or face masks and waited for health officials to come.

Passengers were made to fill out health forms before being allowed to leave 25 minutes later and were not told if anyone on the plane had the virus.

Heathrow refused to confirm or deny this morning’s events and said it was one for Public Health England.

But a statement from United Airlines confirmed its plane had been put on lockdown.

It read: ‘Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance related to United flight 901 (San Francisco-London Heathrow) today, following reports of an individual becoming unwell on board.

‘The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority and we continue to work closely with local authorities.’

London has been on red alert for more coronavirus cases after the capital’s first confirmed patient took herself to A&E in an Uber on Sunday and walked into a public area of Lewisham Hospital – going against strict advice to stay at home and ring NHS 111.

Two healthcare workers who came into contact with the Chinese woman at the hospital have been told to self-isolate and the taxi driver’s account has been temporarily suspended.

And cleaners wearing hazmat suits were yesterday pictured disinfecting a 37-storey tower block where a resident with a fever was escorted from in an ambulance.

Workers in protective suits were sent to One The Elephant yesterday morning, after the UK’s ninth case of the SARS-2 virus was recorded the night before.

Several Chinese students are thought to live in the exclusive tower block, which has 254 apartments including luxurious flats overlooking the capital, as well as its own leisure centre and a rooftop garden.

Residents claim to have been left in the dark about why the lobby was being cleaned by men in hazmat suits and face masks.

The suspected patient is thought to be a Chinese student who recently arrived from China.