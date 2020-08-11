Charity guidelines to ‘cut Covid-19 risk during sex’ – from positions to masks – Latest News

And according to the charity, 84% of people have abstained from getting jiggy with people outside of their household due to restrictions.

The Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) released guidance after lockdown restrictions were implemented in March.

The Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) released guidelines for having sex during lockdown. These could help to reduce risk of spreading coronavirus to sexual partners

Instead, it tells Brits to try masturbation, using sex toys or participating in phone or online sex instead of meeting up with partners.

There could be ways to reduce your risk of spreading coronavirus by changing how you have sex.

If having sex with someone outside of your household, THT advised having one regular partner or limiting the number of sexual partners as well as taking other precautions.

However, after months without intimacy, THT said it was no longer realistic to ask people to completely refrain from it.

The charity also recommends not having sex if you feel unwell and to isolate if you have symptoms.

Potential sexual partners should discuss Covid-19 and ask if they or anyone in their household have had symptoms or tested positive.

The charity also advises picking positions where participants are not face to face.

Due to the ways coronavirus is spread, the charity further recommends not kissing and wearing a face covering during intercourse.

Sexual partners are advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds before and after sex to help reduce the risk.

THT’s medical director Dr Michael Brady said: “Sex is a very important part of life and asking people to avoid sex indefinitely is not realistic.

Sexually active people are also advised to use condoms as well as dams for activities such as rimming, as the Covid-19 virus is thought to be found in some bodily fluids.

“That’s why, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we all need to find ways to balance our need for sex and intimacy with the risks of the spread of Covid-19.

“But we hope by issuing this advice we will help people to manage the risks of Covid-19 while also being able to have and enjoy sex.”

“We’re clear that abstaining from sex is the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus.

The charity has also stressed the importance of sexual health outside of the pandemic and also recommends getting an STI test before starting to have sex again.

THT previously said lockdown measures could have helped slow HIV transmission rates, creating an “incredible opportunity” to “break the chain” of HIV infection spread.