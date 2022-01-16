Check out these healthy products to keep your skin looking great throughout the winter.

Take a look at these healthy products to keep your skin looking great throughout the winter.

According to new research, the 5:2 diet, which involves eating normally for five days and then fasting for two, is one of the few diets that people stick to.

While our Beauty Editor tests spot treatments, I look at ways to do the 5:2 diet, which entails eating between 500 and 800 calories on fasting days.

Jane Plan – This company sends you food packets with a menu and has nutritionists on hand to answer your questions.

This was a tasty snack that came in a long-life pack.

The chicken jambalaya (244 calories) and delicious pork meatballs (327 calories) were two of my favorites.

It has a lot of variety, is filling and tasty, and encourages healthy long-term eating habits by including a lot of fresh vegetables.

The disadvantage is that you’ll have to go grocery shopping for sides of vegetables.

The cost of a month’s supply of 5:2 is £62, which includes eight breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.

No, the 1:1diet does not teach you how to eat healthy.

Yes, it’s bars, shakes, and packaged soups.

However, if you want assistance, convenience, no extra shopping, and filling portions, this is a great option.

Each pack has approximately 200 calories and all of the vitamins and nutrients you require.

I loved it, and I loved Donna Amrani, an award-winning consultant who messaged me on a regular basis to keep me motivated and weighed and measured me weekly.

Peanut bars (which are delicious) can even be eaten for breakfast.

I’ve made the decision to become a Christian.

Around £2.62 per meal (£15.72 per week).

Thinkjuices – Think Press delivers frozen, cold-pressed organic juices straight to your doorstep.

They’re defrosted the day before they’re needed.

Its new 5:2 diet consists of five drinks with 500 to 600 calories each.

This plan makes you feel incredibly well-balanced.

Cucumber, apple, spinach, lemon, and ginger make a delicious Fresh Green smoothie.

I’m going to order more for the freezer.

They’ll be ideal once the weather warms up.

From £45 per week onwards.

Budget – £5.20 for 30ml of The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2percent Anhydrous Solution, cultbeauty.co.uk

The squalane-based serum is far gentler than most salicylic spot treatments, which can leave skin feeling dry and flaky, but it still effectively sloughs away spot-causing dead skin cells – ideal for anyone with sensitive or dehydrated skin.

I liked the dry-oil texture, but it didn’t seem to sink in well, so I used it in the evening instead of under make-up.

Although my skin appears to be clearer now, this serum was most effective at removing blackheads rather than drying out active spots.

Favorite: in the middle – Avène Cleanance Localised Drying Emulsion, £12 for 15ml

