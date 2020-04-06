Chessington FINALLY starts testing NHS staff before closing for lunch

An estimated 75 NHS staff members were swabbed for coronavirus at a make-shift testing facility at Chessington this morning before the centre closed for lunch.

A half-dozen nurses, doctors and support staff, desperate to return to the frontline, were left waiting in their cars for the testing to resume after medical and logistical staff took an hour off at 1pm before returning to work at 2pm.

The farcical scenes saw NHS staff ensure their windows were closed and their documents were on display as they waited for test centre workers to return.

NHS staff who have undergone tests have been told they will need to wait three days before they are notified over the phone by a clinician of their result.

It comes just a day after pictures showed the site was completely deserted and the Government’s testing fiasco was exposed.

Today queues built-up outside the temporary drive-through station – set-up at the entrance to the Chessington World of Adventures, with clear warnings medics would be rejected unless they had an appointment.

NHS staff – who are working frantically to fight the outbreak – have already called the scheme ‘absurd’, pleading for health chiefs to allow them to turn up whenever they have a spare moment to get swabbed.

Meanwhile at a coronavirus testing centre at Northampton General Hospital today, NHS staff discovered the station had been closed.

The drive-through station was set up at the hospital site on March 30, but after just three days health workers were told that testing ‘has been put on pause.

In a statement on Monday the hospital, which swabbed more than 400 members of staff by Monday afternoon, said the facility was only available for designated NHS staff and only ‘those contacted should attend.’

A spokeswoman for the hospital said today: ‘The testing has been put on pause.’

Elsewhere, the IKEA drive thru centre in Wembley, which was expected to carry out 700 swab tests today, was seen turning NHS workers who did not have an appointment away just hours after opening.

One nurse, who asked not to be named, drove from her home in Barnet, north London, and was refused entry.

Like others rejected she worked in mental health and said she was told staff working with Covid-19 patients were being tested ahead of other staff.

The nurse said: ‘Of course I would have liked to get tested, but I do understand why those treating people with the virus come first.’

Embarrassing pictures revealed by the MailOnline yesterday showed barely any traffic at Chessington – while a separate facility 13 miles away in Wembley was rammed as NHS staff tried to get swabbed for the life-threatening infection.

The chaotic scenes come amid a huge row over Britain’s lacklustre testing policy, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson today facing demands to summon the Dunkirk spirit and let ‘small ship’ labs start screening for the killer infection.

It also has raised questions over how soon the tests can be processed with NHS staff saying they have been left waiting days for their results.

Public Health England has previously insisted all coronavirus tests should be carried out centrally, an approach that contrasts with the tactic in Germany, which is carrying out 100,000 tests each day.

For comparison, fewer than 10,000 tests are being carried out each day in the UK – meaning the true size of the UK’s outbreak is a guessing game because potentially millions of cases are being missed.

Almost 3,000 NHS staff have now been tested at the drive-through stations since the first facilities were opened at the weekend. Around 150,000 people in the UK have been swabbed in total.

In another element of the Government’s unfolding testing shambles, it was revealed today that health chiefs have rejected some antibody tests they promised would be ready for mid-April.

Officials, who claim to have ordered 17.5million tests to check who is immune, admitted some of the kits were not deemed accurate enough – but it was not revealed which tests had been blocked.

Putting a mass antibody testing regime in place is vital to ease the lockdown strangling the economy, which would allow Britons to know they are immune and go back to their usual lives. Antibody tests look for proteins made by the immune system to fight off the virus – they are different to the viral swabs being carried out by the NHS.

Frustrated health workers were still being turned away from coronavirus testing sites today because they do not have the correct paperwork.

A doctor yesterday said it was ‘absurd’ NHS workers – who are desperately fighting the outbreak – are unable to turn up when they have a spare moment.

One nurse today revealed it took her more than a week to book an appointment for a mouth swab, and described the process as a ‘bureaucratic nightmare’.

Clare Beer, who works for the Epsom and St Helier NHS Trust, told MailOnline: ‘The test was over and done very quickly.’

The 57-year-old, from Surrey, added: ‘I should have the results in a couple of days. But it took me a week to get this appointment.’

Mrs Beer went into self-isolation two weeks ago after she developed a persistent cough – a tell-tale symptom of the COVID-19 virus.

She contacted the trust a week later when she felt better and asked to be tested but she did not have an appointment at a testing site confirmed until last night.

Describing the shambolic process of booking an appointment, she said: ‘There were these emails going backwards and forwards, it took forever.

‘They kept asking the same basic questions – like my name and date of birth – it was ridiculous.’

Mrs Beer was among more than 50 NHS workers who were queuing to be tested at the facility.

But one nurse said he had to wait for an hour at the Chessington site to be tested.

Gene Tatuin, 53, from Surrey, told MailOnline: ‘I had an appointment for 10.30 but I had to wait for an hour to be tested.

‘Everything is so slow. I had to wait for days to get the appointment and I was here early but still I had to wait.

‘I’m normally in charge of a hospital ward but I’m off work now because I have the symptoms. But hopefully I can be back in seven days.’

Marshalls asked each worker to show a record of their appointment and their NHS identification before they are allowed into the testing centre.

Other nurses, including Ali Mohungoo, have explained how they want to be tested so they can get back to work.

The 51-year-old told MailOnline: ‘I have been self-isolating because I’ve developed a cough. So I want to know if I have the virus so I can get over it and get back to work.

‘I organized this appointment through my NHS Trust. They are desperate to get staff back to work.’

A senior nurse explained it was vital for staff to be tested so they could be returned to the front-line as soon as possible.

The 45-year-old ward sister told MailOnline: ‘I’m a ward sister in charge of a general ward in a local hospital.

‘I have been self-isolating because I’ve got the symptoms and so has my husband and two children. I think we’ve all got it.

‘But the sooner I can confirm I have the virus the quicker I can get back to work. My colleagues are having to carry on without me. So I want to back as soon as possible.’

Wembley’s testing facility was also busy today, with cars snaking down the road for up to 60 metres as they opened for business at 10am.

MailOnline was told around one in eight trying to enter Wembley IKEA car park were still being turned around and refused testing.

Shoppers appeared to mistake the queue for the store reopening yesterday, with one woman annoyed she couldn’t pop into the store to buy a picture frame.

Mental health worker Oluwatoyin Adeoye was angry at being turned away, saying he just wanted a test to make sure he was not spreading the virus to his patients.

Mr Adeoye, who works at St Bernard’s Hospital in Ealing, said: ‘I came here to get a test so I know I do not have the virus and can continue to work at the hospital.

‘I did not know that you need an email. This is wrong. All NHS workers should be given the test.’

Earlier a nurse who works at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital sat in her car having been turned away as she did not have an email authorisation.

Marites Vicenco said she had been given a time for an appointment at the IKEA test centre but had not received an email confirmation.

She spent over 15 minutes on her mobile phone calling an NHS helpline before she was sent the email that allowed her to enter the facility.

Even though the test centre only opened at 10am a long queue of cars had built up inside the car park waiting for their allotted slot.

Several people who identified themselves as key workers were among those refused entry because they did not have an appointment.

Radiographer Denise Orlandini said she was disappointed not to be allowed inside, adding: ‘It hasn’t been made very clear who and who cannot have the test.’

Care home worker Elena Filip drove from her home in North London in the hope of getting a test.

The 36 year old said she had developed a sore throat and wanted to make sure that she was not infected with coronavirus so that she could continue her work.

She told MailOnline: ‘I work with old and vulnerable people and the last thing I want to do is infect them.

‘I hope I do not have the virus but I wanted to be responsible and make sure that I am okay to work.’

Security guards at the test centre said one car every five minutes was being directed to a test bay.