Chief physician of Toronto: Residents must prepare to stay in their homes for 3 months

The chief physician in the Canadian city of Toronto, Dr. Ellen De Villa, said Wednesday that residents are likely to have to stay in their homes for the next 12 weeks, amid increasing localized cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) locally, which put the city on a worrying path.

Dr. Elaine de Vila recommended that all Toronto residents remain in their homes, except for medical appointments, and to shop for groceries no more than once a week, to help reduce the spread of the virus, noting that she is using her powers under the Health Protection Act and ordering all individuals infected with Coronavirus To stay indoors for 14 days.

She added that there are 628 confirmed cases of corona virus in Toronto as of Tuesday and 165 possible cases, including 33 cases that require treatment in the intensive care unit, pointing out that the numbers are heading in the wrong direction, as the city witnesses a nearly 500% increase in confirmed cases The past two weeks.