Children’s eczema flare-ups are caused by shampoo in the winter and six other factors.

Children’s eczema flare-ups are caused by shampoo in the winter, as well as six other factors.

Seeing your child suffer from eczema can be heartbreaking.

Itching, redness, and inflammation are all symptoms of the skin condition, which can be irritating and painful for the sufferer.

Eczema is classified into seven types.

The most common type of eczema is atopic eczema, which occurs when the skin cannot retain moisture.

It becomes dry, making it more susceptible to irritants.

When a specific substance causes bouts of eczema, contact dermatitis develops, which can last for days.

According to the British Skin Foundation, eczema affects one in every five children at some point.

There is no cure for the condition, but it does sometimes “grow out” or go away for long periods of time.

People manage their skin conditions by using treatments and figuring out what causes flare-ups.

“It is not always possible to identify triggers for eczema,” said Dr Derrick Phillips, a consultant dermatologist and a British Skin Foundation spokesperson.

“Parents should focus on reducing the risk of flares by addressing skin barrier impairment with regular moisturizing and bath emollient use.”

Any triggers that you suspect should be discussed with your doctor.

“If the symptoms (itch, redness, soreness) do not improve with moisturisers, emollients, and bath emollients, or if there are signs of infection, parents should see their doctors.”

Research has been able to pinpoint common causes of eczema flare-ups over the years.

In a 2009 paper, the University of Nottingham’s Centre of Evidence-based Dermatology summarized these findings by reviewing studies, including one that followed 60 children with the condition.

“This information is likely to be useful to families in the future and may lead to the ability to reduce disease flares,” they wrote.

The following were discovered to be common eczema triggers:

Hundreds of chemicals are found in shampoo and other detergents such as shower gel, hand soap, and dishwashing liquid.

These were discovered to increase both the severity of eczema and the amount of scratching that children did on a daily basis.

Surprisingly, the effect of shampoo was exacerbated by the cold weather, according to the researchers.

They speculated that this was due to “impaired skin barrier function.”

Because the skin barrier is weaker in the cold due to water loss, soaps have a greater chance of entering the skin and causing irritation.

There are plenty of eczema-friendly shower or bath options, but the best thing to do is avoid them as much as possible.

Childs Farm has been praised by mothers as an eczema-friendly shower and shampoo product for quick bath times with their children.

An animal’s fur…

