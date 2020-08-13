China claims chicken wings from Brazil have tested positive for coronavirus – Latest News

The positive coronavirus test was confirmed by the city government on Thursday and raises fears further food shipments could cause new outbreaks.

A batch of virus-contaminated frozen wings were imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil, authorities claimed.

Routine screenings of imported meat and seafood and meat revealed the infected poultry, officials from the Shenzhen city said in a public notice which lead to workers being tested

The screenings were implemented after a coronavirus outbreak in Beijing was linked to a seafood market.

Local disease control centre tests on frozen meat and seafoods have been carried out since June, the city authorities said in a notice.

All those results came back negative.

People who may have come into contact with the chicken wings, along with food products stored near the batch, were tested by Shenzhen’s health authorities.

A new outbreak in Beijing was linked to the city’s Xinfadi wholesale food centre with authorities keen to eliminate the source.

China reported several cases of frozen food packaging contaminated with coronavirus this week.

Chinese customs officers first found the virus in packaging from Ecuador on July 10.

Earlier this week, traces of the virus were found in China on the packaging of frozen shrimp from Ecuador and on the outer packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived at Yantai port from Dalian in northeast China.

The virus can stay four to five days on plastic or paper.

Studies suggest the virus can linger on packaging material between hours and days, depending on the material, temperature and humidity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

He did not rule out a person could spread droplets containing the virus on the surface of food, or a package, and someone else could then contract the virus by touching the surface and then their mouth or nose.

Since the new coronavirus cannot replicate on the surface of food or packaging, it can only become gradually weaker outside a living cell, said Jin Dong-Yan, virology professor at the University of Hong Kong.