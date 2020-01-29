China coronavirus cases TRIPLE to almost 6,200 in three days

Cases of the deadly coronavirus sweeping the world have tripled within three days, MailOnline can reveal after China warned the killer outbreak will peak in the next 10 days.

World Health Organization figures show just 2,014 patients had been struck down with the SARS-like infection by Sunday, January 26. This has now risen dramatically to 6,168, with cases in the US, Australia and Canada.

Figures also show there were just 445 cases by Wednesday last week – meaning the outbreak that is continuing to escalate has increased in size by almost 14-fold in the space of seven days.

It means the outbreak in mainland China is now bigger than the 2003 SARS epidemic, when 5,327 cases of the killer virus were confirmed. However, it is still behind the total toll of the outbreak, which infected 8,000 people.

It comes after a renowned scientist at China’s National Health Commission warned the spread of the infection is only going to get worse. Dr Zhong Nanshan admitted he fears the crisis will peak ‘in the next 10 days’.

Health officials in the capital Beijing today warned cases are on the rise. Some 133 people have now died, most of whom lived in Wuhan – the deserted city at the heart of the outbreak.

In other developments to the killer outbreak, sources claim hundreds of British nationals stuck in coronavirus-hit Wuhan are gearing up to be flown back to London tomorrow.

And the United Arab Emirates has become the latest country to confirm cases of the mutating virus, announcing four patients from the same family had caught the infection.

As well as a dramatic increase in cases of the never-before-seen virus, figures also show the number of deaths have spiralled.

Just nine deaths were recorded by Chinese officials at the end of Wednesday last week. This jumped to 17 overnight.

Fifty-six deaths were recorded by the end of Sunday, meaning deaths have more than doubled in the same time that cases have tripled.

Cases and deaths have also risen overnight, with a WHO situation report revealing there was 4,593 cases and 106 deaths by the end of yesterday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Beijing and the risk of infection there are on the rise, a health official in the capital city said today.

Pang Xinghuo, vice director of Beijing city’s Center for Disease Control and Preventon, made the comments during a press briefing. Beijing has confirmed 1 death and 102 confirmed cases of the virus so far.

Leading scientists have made stark warnings that there could be tens of thousands of patients already infected – far more than the official toll.

Despite growing fears, China has been maintaining a positive front in its ‘battle of Wuhan’. President Xi Jinping said the country would defeat the ‘devil virus’.

Chinese state television quoted President Xi as saying the country would bolster its international cooperation to help contain the killer infection.

Discussing the outbreak, Dr Zhong said: ‘I believe it should reach a peak in a week or around ten days.’

He added: ‘The battle of Wuhan is taking place under a situation where there is no clear boundary between us and the enemy.’

Other experts added that warmer weather may make it harder for the infection to spread – cold and flu-like illnesses tend to spread faster in winter weather.

SARS infected 8,000 people and killed nearly 800 in an outbreak in Asia in 2003, in that it is a type of coronavirus which infects humans’ lungs.

British Airways today announced it would be stopping all flights to and from mainland China. It runs daily flights to Beijing and Shanghai from London Heathrow.

The airline said in a statement: ‘We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel.