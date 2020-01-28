China coronavirus could ALREADY be in UK, says doctor

The killer coronavirus that is rapidly sweeping the world and has killed more than 80 people may already be in the UK, according to a leading official.

Professor Yvonne Doyle said the first case is likely to be somebody already in the UK who did not have any symptoms when they landed on British soil.

In hope of halting a potential outbreak in Britain, she said it is ‘absolutely critical’ the public health service and the NHS are ready for when the first case happens.

The Foreign Office is in talks with the US about how to evacuate hundreds of Britons stranded in Wuhan because of the killer coronavirus outbreak.

Officials are waiting for Beijing’s permission before carrying out the unprecedented operation to repatriate almost 300 Britons.

China today announced it had extended its New Year holiday until February 2 to fight the outbreak, which has struck down more than 2,800 people.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director and director of health protection for PHE, admitted that airports are ‘important’ spreaders of viruses.

But in an interview with Sky News she added: ‘The most likely place we might find a case is somebody in the country already.

‘It’s absolutely critical the public health service and the NHS are ready to diagnose that and are able to designate the person to the right facilities.’

Asked if she was alarmed about a UK case, she said: ‘I think, with infections, health is global.

‘We’ve been here before, we’ve dealt with Middle Eastern virus, we’ve dealt with SARS, we deal with flu regularly, which can be dangerous, but we’re ready.’

And asked if there could be cases already in Britain, she said: ‘I would expect so.’

Professor Doyle said efforts were continuing to trace the 2,000 people who have entered the UK from China on international flights.

She said: ‘We are now looking back to see whether any of them are still in the country, because some of them will have returned to China, but there are moves to identify them.

‘It’s not always possible to find everybody but we are working to our best endeavours.’

Professor Doyle said washing hands with soap and water is more effective than wearing a face mask, although face masks are important for staff to use in hospitals when dealing with suspected cases.

And she urged anyone who has entered the UK from Wuhan and who has fallen ill with a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, to contact NHS 111.

The advice comes after a British teacher who spent the last decade in Wuhan was turned away for testing by operators of the Health Service’s helpline.

David Marland, 34, lived just five minutes from the seafood market thought to be at the centre of the outbreak and walked through it nearly every day.

At least one person in his apartment block has tested positive for the deadly illness that has killed 81 people in less than a month.

Mr Marland, from Buckinghamshire, called NHS 111 as soon as he stepped off a plan at Gatwick Airport from Dubai, via Hong Kong and the Chinese city of Shenzhen, last week.

He expected to be hauled in immediately for tests, but was only asked if he had ‘the sniffles’. Mr Marland was told to only call back if he began to feel unwell.

That was despite the recent discovery that patients can be infectious without showing any symptoms.

Carriers can spread the disease for up to two weeks before symptoms show, according to Chinese officials.

Mr Marland said: ‘I’m potentially a risk to other people. I’m still within the two-week period so I could be spreading the disease everywhere without having any symptoms.

‘Maybe I should be staying away from people, but no one has told me to. They haven’t given me any advice at all.

‘I’m just getting on with my life – what else am I supposed to do?’ He accused the NHS operator of just ‘ticking boxes’ and ‘leaving the door open’ to the killer virus.

But NHS sources told The Telegraph that the operator had correctly followed advice – which comes from Public Health England and says to ring if you ‘develop a fever, difficulty breathing or a cough’.

All of the UK patients who have already been tested for the virus have been found to be negative.

But a Public Health England boss last week warned it was ‘highly likely’ the never-before-seen virus will eventually come to the UK, as the infection continues to rampage across China.