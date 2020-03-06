China now makes up fewer than 90% of all coronavirus cases for first time

China now makes up fewer than 90 per cent of coronavirus cases for the first time since the outbreak began at the end of December.

More than 80,000 patients have already been infected in China, with most cases recorded in Wuhan and the deserted Hubei province.

But Chinese officials have been accused of covering up the true scale of the crisis, amid fears the toll could be significantly higher than reported.

Almost 10,000 cases of the killer coronavirus have been recorded in the rest of the world, with most in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

MailOnline can reveal this means China is responsible for just 89 per cent of cases – down from 99 per cent on February 20.

More than 70 countries across the world have now confirmed COVID-19 infections, with dozens linked to imported cases from Iran and Italy.

Half of the countries struck down by the killer coronavirus have confirmed their first cases in the last week amid the escalating global crisis.

Hubei officials first reported a mysterious bout of pneumonia cases at the end of December, linked to a seafood market in Wuhan.

Chinese authorities confirmed the outbreak was caused by a never-before-seen coronavirus just days later.

As of the end of January, 9,826 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded across the world – 99 per cent of which were in China.

The rate remained at least 98 per cent until February 23, when 78,811 cases of the deadly infection had been confirmed across the world.

World Health Organization statistics show the escalating crisis started to take hold outside of China on February 26.

Figures revealed it was the first day when the number of cases diagnosed in China was lower than the amount recorded in the rest of the world.

Over the past week, the percentage of cases in China has plummeted even further to a record low of 89.1 per cent.

Scientists warn it could drop further, with thousands more cases expected in Europe amid worsening outbreaks in UK, Spain, France and Germany.

The European Union’s disease control agency increased its risk level for the virus from moderate to high amid mounting fears on the continent.

MailOnline can also reveal that 36 countries have recorded cases of the coronavirus in the last week, including three today (Indonesia, Tunisia and Jordan).

Five countries, one of which was Ireland, confirmed their first cases yesterday, while four were announced on February 29.

February 28 saw New Zealand and five other nations record cases. The Netherlands and three others announced theirs a day earlier.

Eight countries, including Brazil – South America’s first case, confirmed infections on February 26, while three did on February 25 and five on February 24.

It comes as experts today warned the virus could become an infection that never goes away and causes seasonal outbreaks of illness such as flu.

Flu is a viral illness that circulates every winter, cannot be cured and people often don’t development immunity to because they change so often.

The coronavirus, which has so far killed just over three per cent of everyone who has caught it, could follow in the same footsteps and become a normalised illness.

In other developments, Tunisia, Jordan and Indonesia became the latest countries to be struck by the coronavirus.

Indonesia this morning confirmed a mother and her daughter tested positive for the deadly infection after catching it from a Japanese friend.

Tunisia later confirmed a man had been struck down by the virus, and Jordan said a man had been infected with COVID-19 in Italy.

Iran today announced a huge spike in cases, saying at least 1,500 patients have been struck down across the country.

It comes after a province in eastern China was last week accused of covering up the true scale of its coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis in Shandong Province is up to 52 times worse than officials have admitted, a report revealed.

Between February 9 and 23, the daily infection figure in the region greatly exceeded the official data, with the margin ranging from 1.36 to 52 times.