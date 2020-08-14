China Warns About COVID-19 Vaccine Ads On WeChat As It Falsely Claims The Products Boost Immune System

China warned the public about advertisements offering the COVID-19 vaccine for $71. According to South China Morning Post’s (SMCP), some WeChat advertisements are falsely claiming that products can protect people from coronavirus infection.

However, vaccine firms said that medical products are still under the clinical trial stage. Vaccine producers urge the people not to believe the COVID-19 vaccines offered by the profiteering advertisers since there is no vaccine in the market yet. The warned the public not to fall for these online scams.

There are two kinds of coronavirus vaccine offered by the advertisements on the Chinese social media platform, WeChat.

“Contact me if you need the coronavirus vaccine. It can be made for export and production volume is low so people must queue. It will be officially launched on September 2,” said one of the ads, claiming to offer a vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Biotech.

However, Liu Peicheng, a spokesman of Sinovac Biotech, confirmed that the advertisement was not real. He also explained via SMCP that the company’s vaccine is still not approved for the market since it is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in Indonesia and Brazil.

During the SMCP’s interview, Peicheng refused to provide any details of the vaccine, whether Sinovac produces it or if it is authentic.

It was claimed that the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products is selling the other COVID-19 vaccine. The company was said to advertise the medical product for only $71 or 478 yuan per dose, suggesting that the consumers must take three doses before it starts to take effect.

“Health care workers and people going abroad can use it on a priority basis,” stated in the advertisement.

No comment was provided by the Wuhan institute and its parent company, the China National Biotec Group, regarding the issue. The Chinese company previously said that the vaccine is released to the market yet since it was still in the clinical trial stage.

The ongoing quality problems and scandals have been affecting China’s vaccine industry. China has been improving its vaccines’ regulations to restore public confidence. A record fine of 9.1 billion yuan or $1.3 billion was imposed on Changchun Changseng Biotechnology, one of the country’s biggest rabies vaccine makers, way back in 2018.

