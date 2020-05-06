 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chloroquine: “In this case, the state did not play its role”

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

Professor Bernard Begaud, pharmacologist, former president of the University of Bordeaux, chaired the monitoring committee for clinical trials within the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) for more than fifteen years. He returns for Release on chloroquine, and points to the inconsistency and lack of coordination of the trials in progress.

After three months of waiting, do we finally know if Professor Raoult’s treatment is effective or not?

To date, we have no scientific confirmation, so we cannot answer either yes or no. Partial results seem to indicate that hydroxychloroquine does not live up to its promises … Few trials have tested it in dual therapy, no doubt for fear of increasing cardiac toxicity.

But still, isn’t knowing clearly in early May problematic?

It is indeed incredible. Crises always reveal the weaknesses of a system; this highlights several major dysfunctions. The drug is one of the weak points

Eric Favereau

.

Published in Health

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

