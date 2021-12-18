Christmas 2021: The best foodie gifts, from luxury hampers to gourmet gadgets

The best foodie gifts for Christmas 2021, from luxury hampers to gourmet gadgets

I’ve rounded up the best food and drink gift ideas for the holidays.

Don’t know what to get the foodie in your life? We’ve got you covered with everything from personalised chocolates to high-end cheeses.

Personalize a 1kg tin of Christmas favorites by choosing which chocolates to include as well as adding a name to the tin itself.

Christmas Breakfast, Eggnog, Merry Berry Meringue, Mulled Wine Magic, and Spiced Mince Pie are just a few of the festive loose leaf tea flavors available.

A blue, a brie, a poacher, and a damson fruity cheese, as well as a gin created by Sipsmith to pair with them.

A sack of cookies and cream marshmallows made to look like real lumps of coal is the perfect stocking filler for those on the naughty list.

Gourmet popcorn, luxury fudge, and salted caramel truffles, as well as a mini bottle of bubbly.

A selection of eight single-origin couvetures filled with a bespoke ganache created exclusively for the holidays by Cartografie chocolatiers.

In an Odysea tote bag, you’ll find a selection of traditional Greek appetizers, smooth meze pastes for dipping, and Greek olives.

Take a piece of Searcys home with this fine bone porcelain set of teacups and saucers from William Edwards, a British ceramics company.

In seconds, you can make everything from creamy mash to baby food and adult desserts with this handheld electric blender.

Choose your flavor, strength, and personalize the bottle with a message or name.

In a reusable glass jar, there are over 20 different varieties of festive sweets, chocolates, and mallows.

A single origin coffee bag and an eco-friendly reusable cup from Mont58, a craft roastery in South-East London.

Choose five of your favorite ethical, vegan-friendly, UK-brewed loose-leaf teas from over 70 varieties.

Six dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free, and soy-free chocolates come packaged with six festive, plastic-free toys to build and play with.

It’s a great substitute for crackers.

A luxurious taste of Italy with a festive twist, made with 11% artisan limoncello liqueur from Amalfi lemons, organic eggs, and butter.

With this low carb, low calorie, and gluten-free option, you can give the gift of guilt-free cakes.

After it’s been cooked,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Christmas 2021: The best gifts for foodies, from luxury hampers to gadgets for gourmets