Christmas pub visits are in jeopardy, and New Years may be canceled due to a mutant covid strain, according to Boris Johnson’s omicron announcement.

Boris Johnson’s omicron announcement: Christmas pub visits are in jeopardy, and New Year’s Eve celebrations may be canceled due to a mutant covid strain.

NEW YEAR’S Eve celebrations are in jeopardy as killjoy Whitehall officials devise new strategies to combat the Omicron variant.

Because the infection rate is expected to peak in January, there are growing fears that more restrictions will be imposed on British citizens after Christmas.

The Sun has learned that Whitehall officials are preparing plans to limit the number of people who can visit pubs and restaurants, and possibly close them down, in the coming weeks.

“You will be able to see your family at Christmas,” a government source told The Sun, “but you might not be able to do it in a pub at this rate.”

“New Year’s Eve, on the other hand, is a different story.”

However, MPs privately warn that any attempt to reinstate old restrictions such as the Rule of Six or a ban on household mixing will be thwarted.

After health chiefs indicated that the NHS was under significant strain, the decision to move from level 3 to level 4 was made on Sunday.

The alert has been raised to level four, indicating that the rise in infections poses a real risk of forcing the closure of other critical health services.

NHS England stated, “The emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.”

“Early evidence suggests that Omicron is spreading much more quickly than Delta, and that vaccine protection against symptomatic Omicron disease is decreasing.”

The government defines level 4 as a coronavirus that is “in general circulation; transmission is high, and direct Covid-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread, substantial, or rising.”

The level of alert was reduced from four to three in May.

In a savage revolt over vaccine passports, Tory MPs will vote against Boris Johnson tonight.

Despite the PM’s majority being wiped out, No10 has vowed to press ahead with the measure.

It comes amid dire warnings that any attempt to impose more stringent Plan C restrictions would spark a much larger backlash.

Labour MPs are expected to support Covid certification rules for nightclubs, mega-bars, and stadiums in the Commons.

Last night, the Prime Minister sparked more Tory jitters by refusing to rule out more restrictions before Christmas.

Boris Johnson has written a commentary piece.

The best way to protect ourselves, our families, and the NHS this winter is for each of us to get a booster shot before the wave hits, which is why we’re giving all eligible adults a shot before the end of the year.

We are, quite literally, in a race against time…

