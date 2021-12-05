Christmas traditions revealed by Britons, including turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day.

Christmas traditions in the UK, including turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day, have been revealed.

Christmas dinner with the family was the most popular festive tradition, with half of Britons saying the Covid-19 pandemic has made them appreciate their traditions even more.

Watching Christmas films, wearing Christmas jumpers, and tucking into turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day are among the most popular Christmas traditions among Brits.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that eating Christmas dinner is the most popular holiday tradition, followed by listening to Christmas music and leaving a mince pie out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

According to the study, 53% believe the COVID-19 pandemic has made them value Christmas traditions more than they previously thought.

However, going to a pantomime, shopping in stores, and going out for drinks on Christmas Eve were among the beloved traditions that Britons are now hesitant to continue following the pandemic.

According to the study, 41% believe their traditions have changed over time, with 35% adapting their traditions to be less materialistic and 32% altering their traditions for their children.

“For many of us, the traditions we participate in at Christmas are what make the festive period something we look forward to,” said Francesca Savage, Head of Christmas at Save The Children, which commissioned the research to commemorate its tenth Christmas Jumper Day this Friday (December 10).

“However, COVID-19 has forced us to adapt, and as a result, people have traded in materialistic traditions for ones that bring joy to their children.”

“Whatever happens this year, we hope the nation will join us on Friday for one of their top twenty favorite traditions: Christmas Jumper Day.”

“The more daring and bright, the better, to help Save the Children’s work in the UK and around the world.”

Save the Children is encouraging the nation to dig out vintage jumpers, upcycle them, or shop secondhand in honor of its tenth anniversary, in order to make this the most environmentally friendly Christmas Jumper Day yet.

One in five people have bought a second-hand Christmas jumper before, according to the study, while one in eight people (13 percent) have made their own.

Save the Children has created a quiz to find out more about the findings.

