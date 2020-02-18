Church of England issues coronavirus warning to congregations

Worshippers should be extra mindful of their personal hygiene to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Church of England has warned.

The church has advised its congregations around the country to follow ‘best-hygiene practices’ at all services.

Dr Brendan McCarthy, the church’s health adviser, did not give any drastic new rules but used the coronavirus outbreak as a serious reminder to be hygienic.

He said people with ‘coughs and sneezes’ should not drink wine from the ‘Common Cup’, should not dip bread into it, and should not shake others’ hands during ‘The Peace’.

And pastors and servers should all clean their hands with alcohol sanitiser when coming into contact with the public, he added.

The church has offered similar advice in the past, warning that close contact at services can worsen flu outbreaks.

Its comment comes as the number of coronavirus cases in England rose to nine this week, while there have now been 64,452 around the world, as well as 1,383 deaths.

James Newcome, the Bishop of Carlisle and the church’s leading bishop on health issues, said: ‘We pray for all those affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) here and around the world, particularly in China, and for all those caring for them.

‘The virus not been declared a pandemic and at present the risk in this country is assesses as “moderate”. However, there are, of course some practical measures churches can take.

‘Much of that is simply maintaining good hygiene including, for example, priests and servers washing their hands and using alcohol-based hand-sanitiser before Holy Communion.

‘Although there is not currently Government advice suggesting churches should suspend the use of the Common Cup, parishioners with coughs and sneezes should certainly be encouraged to receive Communion in one kind only and to refrain from handshaking during The Peace.

‘We also advise against the practice of “intinction” – when the consecrated bread is dipped into the wine – as this could represents an infection transmission route.’

The coronavirus, now known as SARS-CoV-2, is known to spread through coughs and sneezes and may even be contagious just on people’s breath.

Each person who carries the virus infects, on average, between two and three other people, scientists say.

The most common symptoms of the virus are a cold- or flu-like illness and a fever.

People who develop a more serious illness may go on to have more severely infected lungs or even pneumonia, which can be deadly.

Older people and those with long term diseases such as heart failure or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) are known to be more likely to die of the virus.

In the past, churches have told people to avoid dipping bread into wine in a bid to stop flu spreading.

Reverend David Walker, the Bishop of Manchester, last year said doing so might ‘contaminate’ the communal foods, which are passed around at some services.

‘When a wafer is given into the hands of a communicant it may become contaminated by germs lying on the skin,’ Revd Walker said.

‘Intincting the wafer then introduces those germs directly into the wine.’

Reverend Walker also voiced concerns a worshiper’s fingertips may accidentally dip into the wine and spread germs.

He told The Times: ‘Should a communicant not wish to drink from the chalice, perhaps through having a heavy cold, then he or she may be assured that to receive the sacrament in one kind alone – bread or wine – is to receive the sacrament in its entirety.’

Holy communion is more common in Eastern Orthodox churches but also takes place in some Church of England parishes.

The Church of England suspended offering a communal goblet of wine during the 2009 flu epidemic and instead recommended worshipers dip wafers into the liquid.

Certain churches have also previously stopped the tradition of asking attendees to shake hands or even embrace in ‘exchanging the peace’.

Sharing drinks causes a small amount of saliva to be exchanged, which can be rich in viruses if someone is battling the flu.

Drinking from the same cup or sharing cutlery with an infected person is a recognised way flu spreads. The virus can even survive on metal surfaces, such as goblets, for more than 24 hours.

The coronavirus is also known to be able to survive on solid surfaces and remain infectious.

A study has suggested the virus may survive on solid surfaces for as long as nine days.

In its new guidance, the church said: ‘It is also best practice for churches to have hand-sanitisers available for parishioners to use.

‘In addition, priests presiding at the Eucharist, communion administrators and servers should wash their hands, preferably with an alcohol-based (minimum 60%) hand-sanitiser.’

‘Best hygiene practice should continue to be observed in all pastoral contacts,’ the guidance added.