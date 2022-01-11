Cleaning staff in Glasgow are worried about their mental health as anxiety and stress levels rise.

As anxiety and stress levels rise, cleaning staff in Glasgow are concerned about their mental health.

According to the GMB Union, which is collaborating with the council on a new health and wellbeing group, there has been an increase in anxiety and stress within the cleaning department.

Glasgow City Council cleaning staff’s mental health and wellbeing are at an all-time low, according to a union official.

Staff stress and anxiety have increased as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in staff shortages just before Christmas, according to GMB trade union Convenor Chris Mitchell.

Increased Covid-19 cases resulted in bin collection delays over the holidays and into the new year.

Mr Mitchell said: “The department’s mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic was the worst I’ve ever seen – the fact that no daily testing was ever given out to employees has made it even worse.”

“Workers had to come to work and worry about loved ones who had underlying health issues, which added to their stress and anxiety.”

“The GMB and the council are committed to providing professional support to employees, and we plan to hold more open days on the impact of mental health issues in the workplace in order to provide as much assistance as possible during this difficult time.”

“However, as the convener of the cost of living crisis, I will say that we have an energy and gas crisis that will undoubtedly push low-wage workers into workplace poverty, causing hardship for a large number of people.”

It comes after a trade union revealed that the city’s cleaning staff felt under pressure to complete their duties during the holiday season due to the high number of employees isolated due to Covid-19.

Mr Mitchell stated that the public has been generally supportive of the industry thus far, and that workers have not faced any backlash from disgruntled residents who have not had their bins picked up on time.

Positive Covid-19 tests, along with other illnesses, staff on leave, and the extra waste generated over the holidays, all contributed to the delays, according to Glasgow City Council.

Cleaning crews have been working in workplace bubbles for the past two years to limit personal contact as much as possible.

The council is now distributing lateral flow tests to all employees, including cleaning crews, so that they can test before reporting to work.

