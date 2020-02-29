Clinical trials – Ebola drug could also heal corona

© coronaNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious DiseasesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The active ingredient remdesivir was actually developed to combat Ebola. In an experimental treatment of a corona patient in the United States, the drug was also able to quickly reduce the symptoms of the disease.

Alberta (Canada). So far, people who developed a coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China at the end of 2019 can only be treated with support. So far, however, there is no active ingredient that acts directly against the viruses. The recently discovered molecule CR-31-B can also inhibit the proliferation of the coronavirus in cell cultures, but has not yet been approved as a drug. Clinical studies from the University of Alberta and the pharmaceutical company Gilead are giving new hope.

Some antivirals that were actually developed for other pathogens could also help against the coronavirus. The effects of various drugs against HIV and the flu drug Tamiflu are currently being investigated. In addition, active ingredients that were effective in animal experiments against SARS and Mers-CoV are also analyzed because these viruses have a lot in common with the corona virus.

Ebola drug remdesivir as a corona remedy?

However, the greatest success to date has been achieved with the active ingredient remdesivir, which Gilead developed to combat Ebola, but which has proven to be ineffective in clinical studies. Animal experiments with Remdesivir surprisingly confirmed the active ingredient’s high effectiveness against SARS, Mers-CoV and other RNA viruses. In addition, the active ingredient has already been confirmed by tests on Ebola patients and healthy volunteers to be well tolerated and have few side effects.

Remdesivir replaces nucleotide building blocks in the RNA virus

The active ingredient remdesivir belongs to the nucleotide analogues. These are active substances whose structure resembles the building blocks that RNA viruses need to multiply. It can thus deceive the viral enzymes that build up the genome strands when the viruses multiply and disrupt their work. Because of the structural similarities of the RNA building blocks and the active substance, the enzymes therefore incorporate the active substance remdesivir into the viral RNA instead of the nucleotide building blocks.

As Matthias Götte of the University of Alberta explains, “once the active ingredient is built into the growing RNA, the virus can no longer replicate.” According to a study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, this principle of action could also apply to coronaviruses how SARS and Mers-CoV work.

According to the scientists, “there are slight differences compared to the mechanism of action against Ebola”, but the basic principle works in both cases. Götte is therefore “cautiously optimistic that the effect against Mers-CoV could also apply to Covid-19.”