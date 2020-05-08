Coffee (not) will kill

Scientists have found a connection between mortality and coffee consumption. People who drink a cup of coffee a day have a 12 percent less chance of dying compared to people who don’t drink coffee. With each such statement, there are more and more questions for this drink. What does coffee contain? Does it really give vitality? Why do many want to sleep after him? Editors N + 1 Together with Torrefacto, she decided to understand the biochemistry of coffee and conduct an experiment – of course, on herself.

Coffee acts as an anesthetic, helps with muscle pain, and reduces the risk of liver cancer. In addition, there was a link between coffee consumption and the risk of type 2 diabetes in more than 25 cohort studies in America, Europe, and Asia. The results of these studies show that coffee can reduce the risk of diabetes. It is also believed that coffee reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and is able to overcome Parkinson’s disease.

Scientists argue and study, false studies are born and die, the sociocultural significance of the drink is growing. What is he like? Coffee contains more than 1300 different substances, however, not all of them have been studied by science. To date, several groups of biochemical compounds have been identified that affect the body. We will consider the main ones.

Coffee makes me happier

For the tonic effect of coffee is responsible caffeine – the most consumed psychoactive substance in the world. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, affects nerve cells in the brain, increases alertness and reduces fatigue. This is largely achieved by blocking adenosine receptors.

How it works? Adenosine is a part of DNA, RNA, adenosine-3-phosphoric acid (ATP), and also plays an important role in biochemical processes, in particular, in energy transfer. Adenosine interacts with adenosine receptors. They are found in almost all cells of the body and are responsible for the inhibition of intracellular processes. There are four types of receptors: A1, A2A, A2B, A3.

In fact, adenosine is a marker of fatigue. It gives signals when there is not enough energy in the cells, about being in stress, warns that the body needs rest: “We are tired – it’s time to sleep.” Adenosine accumulates during the day. With fatigue and the appearance of adenosine, the heart muscle begins to work weaker. You, in turn, feel tired. But if you block adenosine receptors, you can temporarily remove the subjective feeling of fatigue.

Adenosine is an agonist of adenosine receptors – a substance that can bind to the receptor and lead to a certain effect. But the main antagonists of adenosine receptors are various psychomotor stimulants. One of the most common and gentle forms is caffeine.

Of course, caffeine itself does not carry energy, but thanks to it, the supply of ATP in the cells, that is, those molecules that release energy after decay, is much more intensive. Caffeine blocks adenosine receptors, the feeling of fatigue disappears, vitality comes, even an influx of strength. It’s just that the body uses ATP reserves. During rest, ATP accumulates. If you do not restore these reserves, but continue to block adenosine receptors, over time, the body will become exhausted – up to chronic fatigue and nervous disorders.

It also turned out that caffeine literally makes people happier – increases dopamine levels. For example, according to a Harvard study, women who drank from four cups of coffee per day were 20 percent less likely to be depressed than those who preferred other drinks.

I want to sleep from coffee

Most controversy over the chemical composition of coffee was around theobromine – due to a viral video from an independent expert. Eight minutes later, he decided to debunk all the myths about coffee, revealing the connection between drowsiness and instant coffee. According to him, theobromine is located inside the coffee bean, and caffeine is located outside. And because of the processing peculiarities, there are both substances in coffee beans, and only theobromine is soluble, from which, according to the lecturer, a person tends to sleep. The expert added that he drinks instant coffee in the evening – to sleep better.

At first glance, his convincing story was easily refuted. There are quite a few studies confirming that almost all theobromine is converted to caffeine even at the stage of grain maturation. Theobromine is the least in coffee, it is mainly present in cocoa, as well as in small quantities in cola nuts and in some types of holly. So there is almost no theobromine in coffee. And there is caffeine in a soluble version of the drink, so that the sleep-lifting effect of coffee is not proven.

Why then do you want to sleep? As mentioned above, coffee does not give energy, but only helps you take advantage of your own resources, which, of course, are not infinite. In addition, after some time, the body’s susceptibility to caffeine decreases, the brain creates additional adenosine receptors. So this is not a bad coffee, it’s just that your receptors have become less sensitive to caffeine.

How much can I drink

The recommended norm of caffeine is not more than 400 milligrams per day. The amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee depends on several factors, including the temperature of the water, the time and method of preparation (brewed, filtered, espresso or instant).

According to research by Korean scientists, depending on the method of preparation, the caffeine content in a cup of coffee varies.

Most caffeine is found in espresso – a serving of 30 milliliters. There are 60 to 100 milligrams of caffeine. When preparing espresso, finely ground grains are used. Due to this, the extraction of coffee in contact with water is significantly accelerated.

A cup of brewed coffee (100 milliliters) contains 70–110 milligrams of caffeine. The higher the temperature and the longer the drink is prepared, the more caffeine is extracted.

Filtered coffee (250 milliliters) typically contains 100–173 milligrams of caffeine. Australian studies have shown that pouver and a French press extract the least amount of caffeine.

Cold bru – cold-brewed coffee (not to be confused with iced coffee). It is infused for 8-24 hours at room temperature or in the refrigerator. According to a study by Canadian scientists, 12 ounces of such coffee (approximately 355 milliliters) can contain from 153 to 238 milligrams of caffeine.

Instant coffee usually contains less caffeine than brewed and filtered. In a standard serving of instant coffee (200 milliliters), approximately 40-65 milligrams of caffeine.

It is also worth considering the type of coffee. According to a 2016 study published in the journal European Food Research and Technology, the average caffeine content in robusta is about two times higher than in arabica. Scientists have found that per kilogram of dry coffee, arabica beans contain 34.1–38.5 grams of caffeine, and robusta grains contain 68.6–81.6 grams of caffeine.

A week without coffee. What’s happening?

We decided to conduct an experiment in the editorial office: to deprive ourselves of coffee for a week. How (un) easy did our colleagues get these seven days?

We selected four volunteers, with an average age of 25–30 years. Usually each of them drinks two to five cups of coffee per day. Most prefer ground coffee (we have a coffee-friendly edition with a coffee machine and a French press, and now also a stock of beans from Torrefacto).

Our task is to find out how soon after giving up coffee, manifestations of withdrawal symptoms will be noticeable. That is, the appearance of headache, fatigue, drowsiness, irritability that occur in some people after reducing the dose of caffeine.

As the experiment showed, these symptoms appear on the first or second day. Peak withdrawal symptoms from refusing coffee reaches on the fourth to fifth day.

Most of the respondents did not notice the appearance of fatigue after waking up, but honestly admitted their desire to lie down and sleep in the middle of the working day. Productivity also dropped significantly.

In addition, the participants in the experiment did not notice a sense of anxiety or the appearance of irritability. But they found that the number of wanderings in the kitchen for food increased significantly.

Why is it normal

After refusing caffeine for 12-24 hours, withdrawal symptoms occur: fatigue, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, drowsiness. After a few days, these symptoms disappear.

For example, a headache is due to the fact that caffeine intake constricts the blood vessels in the brain and slows down blood flow. When caffeine stops flowing, blood vessels open and dramatically increase blood flow to the brain.

By the way, unpleasant consequences can be prevented: reduce the amount of coffee gradually, drink more water and sleep more, exercise in the morning.

Against free radicals

Coffee is rich in antioxidants: they include, first of all, phenolic acids. For instance, chlorogenic acid (has nothing to do with chlorine). Most of all it contains coffee of light and medium degree of roasting. Chlorogenic acid has a weak psychostimulating effect, about one third of the strength of caffeine. Indirectly (through the production of hormones and activation of receptors) it can increase blood pressure, reduce anxiety and accelerate fat burning. According to studies by Chinese scientists published in Nature communicationsThis is due to the stimulation of energy expenditure on metabolism and suppression of appetite.

Moreover, antioxidants affect the oxidation processes in the body, fight free radicals (aggressive molecules), thereby preventing various diseases. Free radicals (due to the free electron) combine with cell particles, DNA or proteins, damage them, affect changes in the structure of DNA cells.

The ability of coffee to fight free radicals through antioxidants has been confirmed by Australian and Korean studies. The effect of one cup of coffee is equivalent to 590 milligrams of vitamin C. For many people, coffee is almost the main source of antioxidants.

However, chlorogenic and other acids in coffee can harm people prone to gastrointestinal illnesses. For example, cause acid reflux, a stomach ulcer, or irritable bowel syndrome. In addition, coffee is not recommended for people with heart disease and pregnant women.

The benefits of coffee also depend on the method of its preparation: in coffee brewed by traditional hot methods (using hot water), the activity of antioxidants is higher than in cold bru (brewed in a cold way). As noted in an article published in Scientific reports, the acidity of a cold and hot drink is approximately the same, so most likely this property depends on the temperature of the water used to make the coffee.

Friend or drag

The content of vitamins and minerals in coffee varies depending on the variety, place of cultivation, processing method and even crop protection products used.

The drink is rich in B vitamins, especially – nicotinic acid (vitamin B3). But studies have shown that coffee does not affect the final content of vitamins in the body: it seems that they are washed with urine. Also coffee contains potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron. But their number is relatively small.

According to studies, caffeine, one of the most studied bioactive components of coffee, promotes leaching of calcium from bones (albeit slightly), adversely affects calcium balance, increasing calcium excretion, reducing its absorption. However, a study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, showed that people who drink coffee may have a higher bone density than those who don’t.

The composition of coffee also includes trigonellin – an alkaloid that has antidiabetic, neuroprotective and antibacterial effects. It is relatively much in arabica, less in robusta and almost none in liberica.

Cafestol – According to Danish scientists, it can improve insulin secretion. Its mechanism of action is similar to antidiabetic drugs. Experiments on rats and Drosophila showed anticarcinogenic and neuroprotective properties of the substance.

Melanoidins – responsible for the brown color of the grains and the texture of the drink. They have a probiotic function and help the growth of beneficial intestinal bacteria.

Coffee contains a huge amount of the nutrients we need. Carbohydrates give a viscosity and a touch of sweetness, for which glucose and fructose are responsible. Carbohydrate compounds make up up to 60 percent of the mass of green coffee beans. But in the process of roasting, most of them decompose.

Lipids form the texture of brewed coffee. These are organic compounds that include fats and fat-like substances. They do not increase the calorie content of coffee, as either they are lost when filtering the drink, or remain in the sediment. In addition, scientists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign conducted a study and found that caffeine reduces lipid accumulation in fat cells and, as a result, helps control weight gain.

Proteins / Proteins composed of amino acids, including glycine, which is sold in tablets, relieves stress and improves brain activity.

The maximum nutrient content in coffee is:

Proteins: no more than 0.1 grams.

Fats: not more than 0.6 grams.

Carbohydrates (including sugar): not more than 0.1 grams.

Often the amount of carbohydrates is close to zero.

From the foregoing, it turns out that in general, coffee has a positive effect on the body, but with moderate use (and do not forget about restrictions and contraindications). This drink improves memory, improves mood and improves overall cognitive function. So coffee is that rare case of combining business with pleasure.

Natalya Luchkina