Officers had requested a total of £1500 in funding from four different area partnerships run by Glasgow City Council to support the one-day event on March 31, 2022, at Toryglen Regional Football Centre.

The event, which aims to break down geographical barriers and build relationships with young people from different wards, will run for ten weeks and bring participants together at Bannerman, Lochend, St Andrew’s, and All Saints schools.

This morning, the East Centre Area Partnership heard a £375 application.

Members had anticipated that they would only be able to award £111 to the event due to a lack of funds in their remaining budget.

However, after a brief discussion, it was decided that a request for £120 for new uniforms from Greyfriars Pipes and Drums would not be granted in order to give the Police more money.

Instead, because the Greyfriars application is not “time sensitive,” members of the partnership will examine it after the council’s budget is finalized.

“The first application is to complement the Pitchin In Program, which was previously funded by the partnership,” Heather McMillan, director of community empowerment and equality, said.

“The total cost of the project is £1,500, but it is a multi-application across the East End area partnerships, and the recommendation is to approve £111 because we don’t have enough funds to give them the £375 requested.”

“Baillieston approved the £375 yesterday, but I’m not sure how the other partnership decisions turned out.

More money can be awarded, but it’s up to you to decide what’s best.”

It was decided to award £231 to the Police event.