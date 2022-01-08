Concerning skin changes that could indicate breast cancer

Concerning changes in your skin that could indicate breast cancer

Breast cancer affects more than 55,000 people in the United Kingdom each year, and early detection can save lives.

A lump or bump on the breast or armpit is one of the most common symptoms, but experts have recently discovered another concerning symptom that can appear on the skin.

The case of a 65-year-old man who presented at a dermatology clinic in Jhajjar was described in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) by doctors in India.

The man described how the skin on his left side of his chest and left arm had thickened.

He claimed that this had been going on for seven months, but that he was in no pain.

Medics examined the man and discovered sclerotic skin on the left side of his chest and on his left nipple.

When the skin tissue hardens and tightens, this is what happens.

Multiple erythematous nodules on the left arm, lymphedema in the left arm, and left axillary lymphadenopathy were also discovered by the doctors.

Lymphedema is the build-up of fluid in soft body tissues when the lymphatic system is damaged or blocked. Erythematous nodules are an inflammatory condition that can be a sign of cancer.

A change in the lymph nodes in the armpit is called axillary lymphadenopathy.

A skin biopsy revealed metastatic carcinoma, which was strongly suggestive of primary breast cancer.

Breast cancer that hasn’t spread beyond the breast or lymph nodes (glands) under the arm is referred to as primary breast cancer, according to Breast Cancer Now.

“Breast cancer begins when cells in the breast begin to divide and grow in an abnormal way,” they explain.

“There are several types of breast cancer,” says the expert.

The skin problems were attributed to carcinoma en cuirasse, a rare type of cutaneous breast cancer metastasis that causes extensive fibrosis of the skin and subcutaneous tissues of the chest wall, according to doctors.

While 90% of such lumps are not cancerous, it is critical to have them checked by your doctor as soon as possible; early detection of the disease can lead to more effective treatment.

The following are the main warning signs to keep an eye out for:

The name comes from the condition’s resemblance to a breastplate of armor, according to the experts.

The patient was referred to an oncology clinic and given palliative chemotherapy.

Scirrhous carcinoma is also known as carcinoma en cuirasse (CeC).

It is a rare form of cutaneous breast cancer metastasis, and data on this type of cancer is limited due to the rarity of cases.

