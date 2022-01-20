Concerns are growing for two missing Coatbridge schoolgirls who are believed to be in Glasgow.

Concern is growing for two missing Coatbridge schoolgirls who are believed to be in Glasgow.

Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of two teenage girls from Coatbridge who are believed to have traveled to Glasgow.

Poppy O’Hara and Zoe King, both 15, were last seen around 2.15 pm on Tuesday (January 18) in Townhead Road, Coatbridge.

Poppy is described as a white woman with dark brown hair, a slim build, and a black ‘Playboy’ hooded top, blue joggers, and white shoes.

Zoe is described as being white, 5’6″, slim build, with brown hair pulled back in a ponytail and dressed in a black leather jacket, black leather trousers, and Converse boots.

“The families of both girls are very concerned,” said Sergeant Steven Brown of Coatbridge Police Station.

“They’re thought to have traveled to Glasgow because they have connections throughout Glasgow and Lanarkshire.”

“Officers have been checking CCTV in an attempt to track down both girls, and anyone who may have seen either of them or has information about their current whereabouts is urged to contact them immediately.”

Officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 1779 from Tuesday, January 18th.