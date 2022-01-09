Cornwall fishermen say they were “sold a dream” a year after Brexit.

‘We’re in essentially the same situation as before.’

Perhaps we’re in a worse situation.’

Skipper James “Chunky” Chown makes boarding his trawler, the Ajax, in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, appear simple.

In a single fluid motion, the fisherman walks from the quay, down an iron ladder 10 meters, across a widening turquoise sea, and onto the boat.

“Everything is difficult – the paperwork, the legislation, the endless bureaucracy,” he says of new post-Brexit fishing rules.

“It takes time and money.”

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

According to polls, 92 percent of the UK fishing industry voted to leave the EU, citing the benefits of “regaining control” of British waters.

The National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations called the new post-Brexit fishing rules, which went into effect at the beginning of last year, a “sell out” in July.

Today’s mood is jovial.

After a year of adjusting to the new rules in Newlyn, England’s busiest fishing port, Chown says he’s become accustomed to them.

Nonetheless, he acknowledges that Brexit has created new pressures.

“The first time we tried to land pollock in Roscoff, Brittany, we were told to go to Brest [a port further south]for no apparent reason,” he recalls.

“These new regulations appear to be a hit with the French.”

“That day, we lost about £12,000 in fish,” Chown adds.

“These days, we don’t even land in France.”

Traditional fishing boats are still used.

Crews go out to sea, catch fish, and land them where the “best market price” can be found.

On any given day, at any given port, different fish are worth more or less.

Being restricted to one market can be inefficient and constraining for Chown, a fisherman who enjoys catching a variety of fish seasonally.

“After Brexit, we were the first boat to land in France,” he says.

“There were complications right away.

The French have a reputation for being a combative people.

They’ve been known to unload fish from lorries, pour diesel on them, and set them on fire if they don’t get their way.

“We can’t switch between pollock and hake because it’s more sustainable.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

A year since Brexit, fishermen in Cornwall say they were ‘sold a dream’