“Corona causes strokes in people in their thirties and forties.” Abroad

Doctors from the Mount Sinai Health System are surprised that it is mainly people in their thirties and forties, writes CNN. According to neurosurgeon Thomas Oxley, there is increasing evidence that blood clots spontaneously form in the main veins in this infected group.

The findings will be published in the New England Journal of Medicine soon.

The doctors tell CNN that since the corona outbreak, they have seen a “sevenfold increase” in the number of strokes among younger patients. None of these people was known as a (heart) patient. They had mild or sometimes no corona symptoms, Oxley said. Afterwards they all turned out to be infected.

