Corona crisis: virtual reality can alleviate the burden of isolation – health

A recent study by the Virtual Reality Medical Institute in Brussels considered how we can effectively protect ourselves from the psychological effects of ongoing isolation.

The results were published in the English-language journal “Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking”.

In times of isolation to protect against the new corona virus, many people lack their social contacts and dealings with other people.

This can have a negative impact on our mental health.

However, virtual reality could help prevent the negative effects.

Crisis leads to three main problems

Virtual reality in times of isolation

The corona virus is currently forcing people to cope with three different psychological problems at the same time: the stress caused by the disease, the lack of visits to different places and the general crisis of feeling of community.

Worrying about COVID-19 naturally creates fears within us and the need for quarantine means that we gradually lose our sense of place and community, the researchers report.

Virtual reality is able to simulate the reality we experience.

At first, this technology was very expensive, but the costs have dropped significantly in recent years.

Now there is even free access to so-called 360-degree immersion videos, which give a person the feeling that they are actually in a virtual room.

Virtual reality to protect the psyche?

“As our society continues to face difficult times, it becomes essential to deal with mental wellbeing.

It is encouraging to see how the practical use of advanced technologies such as virtual reality has a positive effect, ”reports Dr.

Brenda K.

Repeat from the Virtual Reality Medical Institute in Brussels in the article.

Although virtual reality was previously characterized as partially isolating, it is now becoming clear that shared virtual spaces can be used as a means to bring individuals and families together.

This is particularly important in times of isolation to protect against the corona virus.

Further research is now needed to identify additional opportunities that can enrich our shared human experience, adds Dr.

Repeat added.

