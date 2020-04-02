Corona effect: ‘Never had so many dreams’

We ask two sleep experts: Rob de Ron and Winni Hofman. They both say, yes, we’ve been sleeping differently lately. And that we can also remember more dreams can be explained quite well.
The sleep phase – and then?
First of all, it is important to know that we go through different phases during sleep. The first is a sleep phase, then you go to a light sleep that gets deeper and deeper.
You end up in REM sleep – that stands for Rapid Eye Movement, because the eyes move constantly. Your muscles are relaxed, so (fortunately) you cannot go sleepwalking. Your blood pressure rises, and: you start dreaming. After this you sometimes wake up briefly, but usually you don’t remember anything. You turn around and sleep on. Then the whole cycle starts all over again.
“Such a sleep cycle lasts 80 to 100 minutes,” says sleep researcher Rob de Ron. He teaches poor sleepers. “Each cycle is completed with REM sleep. You are more likely to have a dream. During the dream you will connect things together. Things that are important are soldered, as it were. That could also be things about the corona virus because that makes a lot of impact now. “
The dream is quite short in the first sleep cycle, says De Ron. As the night progresses, the dreams last longer. In the morning, your dream lasts the longest, up to 50 minutes. “Because you are already waking up, you can sometimes remember the dream.”
Without alarm clock
But what is different now? According to De Ron, the ‘first spontaneous explanation’ is that many people have suddenly started working at home: these people wake up in a ‘more natural way’.
The alarm no longer rings at 6 a.m., but much later because you no longer have to travel to work. Many people therefore wake up on their own. “That means your sleep is no longer interrupted abruptly,” says De Ron. “It gives you a more natural story. When you almost wake up in the morning, you do a little more waking. The dreams go on and on.”
Winni Hofman agrees with this statement. She is a sleep therapist and a researcher at the University of Amsterdam. “Waking up without an alarm clock can certainly have something to do with it,” she says.
“Our social life is turned upside down”
But there is more to it. Our sleep rhythm is influenced by our biological clock, Hofman explains. And that biological clock is confused, because our daily rhythm is different. “Usually you have appointments at the office with a certain regularity. Now people try to do that via the internet, but it is not as normal. Things are different. Our social life is also turned upside down. Our evenings also look different. We don’t go to the pub or the gym anymore. “
And don’t forget that summer time started last weekend. “That has given our biological clock a huge blow. It means that we wake up more sleepy than usual.”
Dreams, but also nightmares
Many people say they dream about the coronavirus. Sometimes even nightmares. That’s not surprising, say the experts. Hofman: “Look at what is happening around us. What is coming at us in images. It is all processed and stored. It makes sense that you dream about it.”
The corona crisis will ‘absolutely’ affect our night’s sleep, says Rob de Ron. For one it is more positive than the other. Some today feel less social pressure, are less tense because they don’t have to give certain presentations. They will sleep better. “But this certainly does not apply to a number of self-employed workers.” Waking up in a nightmare may be more obvious for these individuals.
Prepare a writing pad
Waking up in a dream and being able to retell it. Some people never succeed. Still, anyone can learn to remember dreams, says sleep researcher Hofman. For example, by preparing a writing pad. “When you wake up in the morning, your brain tends to erase dreams directly from your memory. So write down or record your dream quickly.”
Chances are that the word ‘corona’ is written on that writing pad these days. “If something has an incredible impact, it makes sense for it to return to the brain.”