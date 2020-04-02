Corona effect: ‘Never had so many dreams’

We ask two sleep experts: Rob de Ron and Winni Hofman. They both say, yes, we’ve been sleeping differently lately. And that we can also remember more dreams can be explained quite well.

The sleep phase – and then?

First of all, it is important to know that we go through different phases during sleep. The first is a sleep phase, then you go to a light sleep that gets deeper and deeper.

You end up in REM sleep – that stands for Rapid Eye Movement, because the eyes move constantly. Your muscles are relaxed, so (fortunately) you cannot go sleepwalking. Your blood pressure rises, and: you start dreaming. After this you sometimes wake up briefly, but usually you don’t remember anything. You turn around and sleep on. Then the whole cycle starts all over again.