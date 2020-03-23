Corona virus in the park – The New South Tyrolean daily newspaper

The number of infections within the own family increases. This emerges from the latest report by the Roman health authorities.

It has also been in the past few days South-Tirol It has happened that people have not complied with the prescribed rules for curbing the coronavirus and have been punished for this.

For example, a group of children playing in a park was found to show that one child and one mother were infected with the corona virus.

In another case, a patient made the emergency call because of a health problem, but did not state that he had tested positive and thus jeopardized the health of the paramedics.

Contagion through contacts with infected people

The epidemiological report by the health authority shows that the infection with the coronavirus occurred in Italy in all cases. The only exception is the first three cases that occurred in Lazio and are most likely due to infection in China. That means the Contagions – also in South Tyrol – through contacts with infected people. Primarily, these are close contacts with limited transmission chains, but in a second they are also contacts with unknown people who – even temporarily – were in the same place as the infected person. It is believed that there are many people who have no symptoms but are infected with the virus and who, when they leave home, can pass it on to people with a weaker immune system.

Keep social contacts to a minimum

Overall, the number of cases of infection within the family increases. In order to interrupt the transmission chains, it is therefore essential that the social contacts limit as much as possible. People who already have a positive smear result and who have no symptoms, and people in quarantine must not have any contact with other people at all. In a rescue operation (which is guaranteed in any case), must Rescue workers Be informed in advance about your own infection situation to give them the opportunity to protect themselves.

On the topic Corona virus decorated website In the country, WHO and Istituto Superiore di Sanità recommendations for people in quarantine can be downloaded.

The epidemiological The Rome Health Authority report can be found at this link be seen.

