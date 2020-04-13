Corona virus in USA: woman loses her husband and son in three days

The corona virus has been spreading worldwide for months. Daily news sites report, too stern.de, the current numbers of the infected, the cured and also those people who lost their lives through Covid-19 – that’s the name of the disease that is caused by the new virus. As of Sunday afternoon, almost 109,000 people worldwide died from the consequences of the virus.

The numbers are unimaginable. But above all they are abstract. Each member’s suffering and grief is hidden behind it – sometimes even several times. Like Sandy Brown. The American lost her husband and then her son within three days. Both became infected with the corona virus and died as a result.

The real estate agent lived in Michigan with her family. For 35 years, she was married to her husband Freddie Lee Brown Jr., a retired fruit and vegetable dealer. The couple were very devout and for a long time wished for nothing more than a child. After two miscarriages, however, they had given up family planning until Sandy finally got pregnant at the age of 40. Her son’s name was Freddie Lee Brown III, they just called him her “child prodigy”. He was 20 years old.

So Sandy Brown’s husband died

The symptoms of Freddie Jr., the 59-year-old husband, started in mid-March. When he went to bed his skin was freezing cold and when he woke up he was drenched in sweat. He felt sick, his muscles felt like they were being stabbed by knives, Sandy Brown told Detroit News. Shortly afterwards, when he couldn’t keep anything with him, not even a sip of water, she took him to the Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township.

There it became clear: Freddie Jr., who had a kidney transplant in 2012, had contracted the coronavirus.

On March 22, breathing difficulties started and the staff was preparing to connect him to a ventilator. But Sandy struggled. She knew he would need to be put into a medical coma for that.

“Calm down,” he told her on the phone. “I’ll be fine. It’ll only take a few days.”

It was the last time the two spoke to each other.

Three days later, Freddie Jrs collapsed. Lung. At 1:19 p.m. Sandy Brown received a call from the hospital. But when she arrived in the intensive care unit, her husband was already dead. She was not even allowed to say goodbye to him personally. The nurses insisted that Covid-19 was too contagious.

But Brown didn’t care. “I’m going to this room,” she said. “I don’t care what I have to do. I sign whatever I have to sign.” So she put on a smock, put on gloves and put on a face mask – and touched her husband’s hair and cheek again.

Again the same painful question

On March 27, one day after his father’s death, Freddie III, who had also been diagnosed with asthma, started. It started with a fever and cough. “I went into the room and he was panting like a dog, the same sound I heard from my husband,” Brown told NBC. “I said: ‘little son, little son, little son, wake up’ and he was only sweaty.” The next day, the 20-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he initially felt better. He was young and optimistic that he would soon get through the illness.

But then his body began to degrade. Breathing became more restless, and at 10:00 p.m. Sandy Brown was asked the same question on the phone as a few days earlier: How fast could she be in the clinic?

All night she spoke to her son via Facetime, reciting from the Bible, singing spiritual songs. A day later he died of coronavirus.

“In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague,” Brown said later. “I watched my son lose his life in three days.”

Grief in times of the corona virus

Sandy Brown has been fine so far with no symptoms of Covid-19. But even after the two blows of fate, she feels the shadow of the virus. Friends and relatives wanted to give her comfort, brought her food – but nobody could hug her. They put the food they had brought in the garage to avoid personal contact. She cried with her friends through a glass door. Grief in times of the corona virus.

“There is no word that describes my pain,” she told Detroit News. “It is unimaginable”.

Only her strong belief can make her endure all of this. “Medical science says I should be traumatized,” she said. “I had a traumatic experience twice. I should hit my head against the wall. But God said no. I’m here in the strength of the Lord, not my own strength. God has brought me.”

Brown shares several pictures from happy days on Facebook. It shows her and her husband graduating from their son. In a television interview with Bria Jones from Fox66, she advised all viewers: “Stay at home”.

