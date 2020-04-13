Corona virus infection can result in fatal meningitis • HealthNews

Over 1.6 million people around the world have now contracted the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Several tens of thousands have died of or at least with the resulting lung disease Covid-19. According to new research, the new corona virus can not only ignite the lungs, but also the meninges.

SARS-CoV-2 can cause meningitis

Various trade media are currently reporting that SARS-CoV-2 may also be transmitted neurally. This fact would at least finally provide an explanation for the neurological complaints of numerous Covid 19 patients. According to a case report, the German Society for Neurology (DGN) now gives clear indications of this.

Neurological symptoms of corona sufferers

The number of infections with the new corona virus continues to increase. Not everyone affected experiences symptoms as a result. Some sufferers only experience mild symptoms, but others suffer from severe courses of the lung disease Covid-19.

Recently, scientists discovered, among other things, neurological complaints in many people affected by Covid 19. A case report from Japan shows that the pathogen caused inflammation of the brain and brain in a young corona sufferer. According to the DGN, SARS-CoV-RNA was found in the patient’s nerve water, but the man’s nasopharyngeal smear did not contain any.

Coronavirus can affect the brain

According to the DGN, new research shows that SARS-CoV-2, like the long-known coronaviruses SARS and MERS, can also affect the central nervous system (CNS) or the brain, especially the brain stem.

It could finally be clear why Covid-19 triggers neurological symptoms in addition to the usual symptoms such as fever, sore throat and cough. These include, for example, headache, fatigue, impaired consciousness, loss of sense of smell and taste, as well as nausea and vomiting. The case from Japan shows that the central nervous system can also be affected in young people.

All information about the case in Japan

According to the information, viruses are not uncommon as the cause of meningitis or meningitis (meningitis / encephalitis), but the fact that SARS-CoV-2 can also cause this is new. According to the DGN, the 24-year-old suffered from headache, fever, fatigue and nausea during the first eight days of his illness. For these reasons, he went to a doctor twice. However, the doctor suspected the flu was behind the symptoms and prescribed the man an influenza medication (Laninamivir) and antipyretic medication – after all, a chest X-ray examination showed no abnormalities. According to the report, the young man was eventually passed out by his family on the ninth day.

The patient suffered several epileptic seizures during transportation. He had to be intubated and ventilated. A pronounced stiffness in the neck, a main symptom of meningitis, was finally found in the hospital. An MRI then showed meningoencephalitis (meningitis and meningitis) with hyperintensities along the right lateral ventricular wall and right mesiotemporal, as well as in the area of ​​the hippocampus.

A chest CT also indicated viral pneumonia (pneumonia). Although the patient’s nasopharyngeal smear did not contain any coronavirus, specific SARS-CoV-2-RNA could be detected in the nerve water (CSF). No other meningitis-causing viruses were found, according to the DGN. This is an indication that SARS-CoV-2 can apparently also be transmitted via the neural route of infection.

New corona virus can do more than Covid-19

Animal experiments have already demonstrated that neural infection in other corona viruses. The viruses are transmitted from neuron to neuron via the synapses. The case from Japan now suggests that SARS-CoV-2 can also affect humans in this way.

A neurologist from Milan also stated in the journal “Neurology” that various Covid 19 sufferers mainly complained about neurological complaints. For this reason, she advises in the current situation to generally examine all people with neurological symptoms for SARS-CoV-2. The new data suggest that Covid-19 can not only trigger pneumonia. In the case of key neurological symptoms, the new corona virus should therefore be considered and tested.