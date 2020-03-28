Corona virus is not a laboratory product

Daniela Gschweng / 27 Mar 2020 –

Scientific analysis shows that the corona virus was not created by manipulation.

There are always rumors that the corona virus was deliberately developed in a laboratory to be used as a biological weapon. Either by one of the major powers, by an oligarch or a billionaire with commercial interests.

Scientists from the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia have accepted these claims and proved that the causative agent of COVID-19 was not designed in the laboratory.

The research team at the Scripps Institute in La Jolla, California, took a close look at the genome of the virus and compared it with the genome of other viruses from the Corona family. Most variants do not occur in humans or only trigger harmless diseases.

Researchers compared the viral toolbox

The closest to the new variant SARS-CoV-2, which triggers the disease COVID-19, SARS-Cov, the causative agent of the lung disease SARS, and MERS-CoV (pathogen of MERS) as well as a scarce handful of viruses that only trigger cold-like diseases . From this selection, a villain would choose a variant that was already as lethal as possible in order to develop it further.

The immunologist Kristian G. Andersen and his colleagues Andrew Rambaut, Ian Lipkin, Edward Holmes and Robert Garry focused their research on the gene segments on which the “spikes” characteristic of corona viruses are coded.

These “virus spikes” dock onto the host cell and then break them open to introduce the genetic material of the virus. The virus uses two different proteins for this. How well the “break-in” works is an indicator of how quickly a virus multiplies.

Both the “grabber protein” and the cleavage protein in Sars-CoV-2 are structured differently in several places than in the relatives. The fact that the new virus originated from the known corona viruses, be it through evolution or deliberate manipulation, is virtually impossible. “Our analysis clearly shows that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or an intentionally manipulated virus,” conclude Andersen and colleagues.

SARS-Cov-2 is too imperfect to be artificial

It is much more likely that the virus developed from a predecessor, as it was detected in bats and the pangolin pangolin. The researchers show that these potential predecessors are much more similar to the current virus. The comparison is explained in detail on the Facts Checker portal “Mimikama”.

For this purpose, the design of the binding site in Sars-CoV-2 is not optimally adapted to people. The SARS pathogen is much better at docking with human cells. This is also “a strong indication that SARS-CoV-2 is not the product of deliberate manipulation”. The causative agent of COVID-19 is the result of natural selection, the researchers write in the journal “Nature Medicine”. Someone who wanted to make a biological weapon would have preferred the more efficient variant.

It is likely that SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 have a common ancestor that only affects animals. The researchers do not yet know whether the first infected infected directly with an animal or whether a previously harmless virus only adapted in the human body. Clarifying this question is important with regard to future risks. If there is an unknown precursor that only affects animals, this could result in further dangerous viruses.