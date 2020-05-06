Corona: What happens after the 1st wave? US researchers develop scenarios – guides

Berlin / Saint Paul – In the corona pandemic, the first wave of infections is already leveling off in many countries. But the big question is: what’s next? Is the epidemic over with? Or are there new outbreaks?

Infectious medicine and epidemiology researchers at Minnesota University in Saint Paul have developed three scenarios for how the corona pandemic could develop. They are based on data from other pandemics, e.g. the Spanish flu of 1918, but also other outbreaks of epidemics.

BILD presents the possible scenarios.

Scenario 1

In this first scenario, the now emerging wave from spring is followed by waves that continue to shrink in summer and in the next two years. The pandemic persists for a long time, but is gradually ebbing away, so to speak. The occurrence of these waves can vary geographically and depends on what mitigation measures are in place and how they are relaxed.

Scenario 2

This second scenario is a worst case scenario. Accordingly, the first wave in the coming autumn will be followed by a far larger number of infections than now, which would require a new lockdown in order not to overwhelm the health systems. Only in the coming year would the waves flatten out again until the epidemic has almost disappeared. This variant would be comparable to the Spanish flu of 1918.

Scenario 3

This scenario is the most positive (best case). According to the current wave, there would only be significantly smaller “afterburning waves” until the pandemic is finally lost.





Conclusion

These are all just estimates and calculations. But the US researchers also say that there is no crystal ball that can safely predict what the future holds and what the “endgame” to combat this pandemic will actually look like.

In any case, the US experts expect the pandemic to last longer, up to 24 months.